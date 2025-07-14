NFL Reveals True Opinion of Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- ESPN's series of player rankings continued this week with the ever-so-controversial position of quarterback.
The rankings, composed of votes from NFL coaches, scouts and executives, featured a few controversial opinions - which is expected when debating the most important position in all of sports.
When it came to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray - perhaps the most polarizing figure in Arizona sports - the former No. 1 pick was nowhere to be found in the top half of the league.
Kyler Murray Outside Top QB Rankings
The names within the league's top ten quarterbacks weren't super surprising - as guys such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson spell out the top four.
Jayden Daniels, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Jared Goff, Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield round out the top ten with honorable mentions in C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love behind.
In fairness, Murray did land in the "also receiving votes" category alongside Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa and Bo Nix.
Was Kyler Murray Snubbed?
If you were to poll ten different people on where Murray belongs in quarterback rankings, you'd likely get ten different answers.
Entering year seven, we've seen dramatic highs and lows from Arizona's franchise quarterback.
When Murray is on, he's one of the most dynamic players at his position. Few have the blend of arm talent and top athleticism like Murray does, which makes him incredibly tough to account for when game-planning.
Yet inconsistency has haunted the former Heisman winner, and though every NFL quarterback has bad stretches and games, Murray's tends to be longer and more drawn out.
Perhaps that isn't fair to Murray, as a multitude of reasons for his lack of success in Arizona can be attributed to injuries or failures on either coaching staff.
2025 has built itself up to be the year for Murray to step into the spotlight and finally prove himself, one way or another.
"He's been really good. A lot of us have been training here at the facility, and Kyler is one of them. So me and him, we work with Buddy [Morris] a lot at the same time. We actually lift together a lot too. So it's always good to be able to lift around him and kind of see how he operates, see how he moves and things like that," Cardinals CB Garrett Williams told reporters earlier this offseason.
"I think I feel really good about where we're going into this season. I think he's locked in - him and the receivers, all those guys, they've been doing their stuff. Throwing routes, all those types of things. So I feel really good about where he's at and where the offense is at, too."
Murray certainly has talent and potential - but until that can be realized on a consistent basis, especially as a veteran, his absence in the NFL's top quarterback rankings shouldn't be a surprise.