Former Starting CB Slams Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson still regrets his time with the organization, even after spending ample time playing elsewhere in the NFL.
Wilson, taken by the Cardinals as a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, operated as a strong secondary corner under Byron Murphy before the latter left to Minnesota, prompting Wilson to CB1 status in the desert entering 2023 - the first season under the guidance of Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon.
Yet Wilson was routinely underperforming once he took over starting duties, so much so to the point where the Cardinals released him in December of that same season.
There's still some sour sentiments from the player, who took to the instagram comments of a clip asking viewers what he did wrong.
"Play for the Cardinals," answered Wilson before also adding in a separate comment, "I bet his coaches didn't even help him break down the pre-snap process before he even lined up."
This certainly isn't the first time Wilson has sent shots at the Cardinals.
After he was released by Arizona, the New England Patriots brought him on board. Wilson offered this in one of his first media interviews:
"It was one of the best things to happen to me in my entire life," said Wilson on the Cardinals releasing him and landing with the Patriots. "I just knew what type of coaches I was going to, what type of organization I was going to, the history, that's exactly what I've been looking for my life in the NFL. So I finally got it, I'm gonna make the most of it."
In another interview, he also added, "I feel like this is a real start to my real NFL journey. I feel like I’m finally on a team that takes things seriously inside the building and off the field."
Wilson finished with PFF's third-worst coverage grade for boundary cornerbacks in 2023, which led to Arizona releasing him before the end of the season.
Wilson played in 11 games for the Patriots during his time in New England before being waived and eventually claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals in November of last season. He re-signed with Cincinnati this past offseason.
It's safe to say Wilson doesn't look back on his time in Arizona fondly - though the Cardinals' current cornerback room of Garrett Williams, Will Johnson, Max Melton and Starling Thomas won't leave fans in the desert focused on Wilson's comments for very long.