Full Cardinals vs Panthers Week 2 Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers unveiled their Week 2 practice injury reports on Wednesday ahead of their clash at State Farm Stadium.
After both teams were respectively healthy entering the season opener, a total of 13 names occupied Wednesday's report.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report
DNP -- Kelvin Beachum (rest), Tip Reiman (foot), Cody Simon (concussion
Limited - Blake Gillikin (back), Will Hernandez (knee)
Full - Jon Gaines II (thumb)
Beachum took a veteran's day off from practice and should be expected back this week. Simon exited Sunday's game with a concussion while this is the first we're hearing of Reiman's injury.
Gillikin makes his first appearance on the injury report while Hernandez was limited in all three practices as he nears return from an ACL injury.
Gaines has been dealing with a thumb injury since suffering it in the Red and White practice earlier in training camp.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report
DNP - Turk Wharton (hamstring)
Limited - Ikem Ekwonu (illness), Pat Jones II (ankle), Hunter Renfrow (ribs)
Full - Robert Hunt (foot), Damien Lewis (shoulder/ankle), A'Shawn Robinson (groin)
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon was extremely complimentary of Hunt today when previewing Carolina with reporters:
“Offensively, their quarterback’s a good player and he can beat you with his arm and his legs. They’ve got a couple good skill guys, and their O-line is really good. Really good. They play to their numbers; there’s no doubt about that," Gannon said.
(Panthers G) Robert Hunt’s one of the best in the world, in my opinion. (Panthers RB Chuba) Hubbard’s a good back. He’s tough to tackle. They drafted the kid from Arizona. We liked him a lot. He is a big guy, good route runner, contested catches, and it starts with the quarterback. He can dice you up and if you don’t rush him the right way he makes you pay with his legs. He’s got really good escape mobility and can beat you with his arm and his legs, so that’s a big-time challenge for us.
"Defensively, they’ve got some new guys over there. Obviously, a premier corner who I have a high opinion of, a premier defensive tackle who did not play versus us last year. He’s back train wrecking the game. They’ve got some rushers. They signed the kid from LA that he’s running the show in the middle there. (He) is a really good player. They signed a safety that’s a good player from Vegas, and they’ve got a good scheme. We’ve got our work cut out for us. It’s the NFL, Week 2. “
The Cardinals and Panthers will practice twice more this week before releasing game statuses such as doubtful, questionable or out on Friday.