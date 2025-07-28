HIGHLIGHTS: Arizona Cardinals First Padded Training Camp Practice
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals just concluded their first padded practice of training camp in 2025.
It's safe to say: Defense 1, Offense 0.
The Cardinals - despite missing several key names - dominated on defense during Monday's practice, forcing training camp's first interception after four full practices and a plethora of bad snaps to pair.
Even when the ball wasn't turned over, running lanes were plugged and the pass rush was getting home - and even after one practice, the Cardinals' defense looks legit.
The Cardinals will have another high tempo day in pads on Tuesday with their next day off coming on Wednesday.
"It's a game of physicality. The game starts in trenches. I've been saying that since I got here, but I think they made it a point this offseason to go upgrade the D-line. And they definitely did that," said quarterback Kyler Murray after practice.
"We got so many guys I feel like. Plethora of dudes over that can make plays. That's what you want, to kind of have a platoon system, four guys come in, four guys go out. It should be dangerous."
Dangerous indeed was the best way to describe the Cardinals' defense today - though the same couldn't be said for the offense.
"Today felt like one of those days where just nothing could go right, and even when it went right, it just felt bad. But that's part of the game, that's part of practice. Obviously, we're making them better. They're making us better. At the end of the day, when September comes, we both got to be rolling," Murray continued.
"We both got to be clicking. There's also going to be games where offense isn't doing what we feel like we're capable of or defense isn't doing what they're capable of. We got to pick them up. They pick us up. So it works both ways. But I feel like the depth that we have, in totality, this team, this unit, I feel like is definitely one of the best I've been a part of, for sure."