HIGHLIGHTS: Rookie Steals Show in Arizona Cardinals Red & White Practice
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals took the field at State Farm Stadium for their annual Red and White practice today - welcoming thousands of fans to the seats across the stadium for roughly two hours ahead of next week's preseason debut.
The Cardinals were without some fairly big names as Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Calais Campbell and James Conner were all out for various reasons - you can read more about that here.
Rookie cornerback Will Johnson stole the show today with an acrobatic interception against quarterback Kyler Murray during team drills.
The rookie corner has flashed periods of excellence thus far throughout camp, and today was no different.
There weren't many highlight plays outside of that, as Arizona's defense did a strong job of holding up their end of the bargain today.
Highlights/Video From Today
Other Notes From Today
- We got to see a good amount of live special teams work today. Chad Ryland looked good in the small amount of kicking action we saw, and the same could be said for Blake Gillikin on punt duty.
- Continuing the special teams drum, newly signed WR Nate McCollum dropped his first punt return of the afternoon but rebounded after. With Michael Wilson out, McCollum, DeeJay Dallas and Xavier Weaver also stepped into those shoes.
- Arizona's first-team defense stuffed any attempt in the Cardinals' ability to run the ball today.
- The battle of camp between Isaiah Adams and Darius Robinson continues to grow with intrigue as the two sides got heated today during one-on-ones as they needed to be seperated.
- Jonathan Gaines received some reps at first team center today during the first series of team activities. Arizona rotated plenty of players between first and second team duties today.
- The Cardinals' offense tried their best to go up-tempo today during both team activities and red zone work.
- Designed quarterback runs continue to be a theme of camp, as the Cardinals busted one out near the goal line with Murray finding six.
Quote of the Day
Jonathan Gannon on progression of practice and where the Cardinals are at in terms of installation:
"We're trying to get the things that we want to get in on all three phases, installation wise. All three coordinators do it a little bit differently, I would say, though, at this point right now, the bulk of the installs are done.
"So I believe in kind of loading them up so you can play football and then kind of tailoring it. I think that when the mental is high, the physical should be a little bit lower. When the physical is high - we're getting to that point - the mental should be a little bit lower, it kind of balances out. We basically have a good chunk in right now, but we play football.
"There will be some periods that we'll script together and make sure that we're getting the looks that we need. But we're not like setting the defense or offense up for success. We're playing our stuff."
The Cardinals have Sunday off and will return to work on Tuesday.