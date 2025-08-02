Cardinals Give Injury Updates to Budda Baker, Marvin Harrison Jr. and More
GLENDALE -- Ahead of the Arizona Cardinals' red and white practice, head coach Jonathan Gannon met with reporters and gave the following injury updates:
- Marvin Harrison Jr. will not be practicing today, marking his third straight missed day with knee soreness. Gannon also said he's dealing with a bug that Joey Blount (who will miss the red/white practice as well) also has but team is playing it safe with Harrison.
- After suffering a hit to the head yesterday, Michael Wilson is in concussion protocol and will not practice today.
- Budda Baker - who had Wilson's head collide with his leg - is ultimately okay and should be out there today.
- James Conner and Calais Campbell will have a veterans day off.
Wilson went to the locker room immediately after his head hit Baker's leg. With Harrison and Wilson not practicing today, it's a major opportunity for guys underneath them to showcase their skills in front of a lively State Farm Stadium.
"Awesome. Yeah, guys gotta get in there and show what they can do. When guys are out, this is true for all kinds of reasons," Gannon told reporters.
"It goes into getting your opportunity. Doesn't matter, really, how you get your opportunity - what do you do with it? So there'll be guys in and out of the lineup today. We're mixing and matching a little bit today, putting some pressure - hopefully creates some pressure and anxiety with some guys to move around different spots. [We'll] see how they respond."
Wilson is the second Cardinals player to enter concussion protocol this camp, following in the footsteps of linebacker JJ Russell.
Many were critical of Wilson for diving for a ball during practice - which Gannon also addressed:
"I call them bang-bang. I told Mike it's unfortunate that happened, but that's why I want him to stay up. I know it's hard, that's their instincts to go dive for the ball. But in practice that can lead to some contact that you don't want to have happen. So I don't fault them, but I don't want them going to the ground either."
The Cardinals have their preseason opener just one week from today, so Arizona is likely to be extra cautious with their players with training camp coming to a close.
Trey Benson is likely to get first team reps with Conner out while Campbell's had multiple veteran days - which should again see a deep Cardinals DL room open up.