Insider: Cardinals 'Lurking' in This Free Agent Market
NFL free agency is set to begin on March 12, and the Arizona Cardinals are rumored to be interested in a few different spots.
It's no secret the Cardinals need help along spots such as defensive line and edge rusher, though Arizona's outlook along the offensive line has been overlooked as the pending open market nears.
With both starting offensive guards set to test free agency, Arizona was named a team to watch by ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
Cardinals Lurking in Guard Market
From Fowler's NFL Scouting Combine notebook:
"The sense is Chicago will sign at least one interior offensive linemen. Drew Dalman, 49ers guard Aaron Banks and Colts guard Will Fries are among players on the radar. Like Dalman, Banks and Fries are in line for sizable contracts. Guards dominated free agency last year and will do well once again. The Giants, Cardinals and Seahawks are lurking in this market, too."
Starting guards Evan Brown (left) and Will Hernandez (right) are currently scheduled to be free agents for Arizona - and Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro reported the Cardinals are looking to bring back Brown among other free agents.
Brown was signed last offseason after playing at guard and center previously for the Seattle Seahawks. Brown played all 17 games for the Cardinals last year and only Hjalte Froholdt played more (eight) snaps than him.
As for Hernandez, the anchor to Arizona's offensive line hit injured reserve early in the season with a torn ACL. He did tell PHNX he would like to return to the Cardinals but joining offensive line coach Klayton Adams in Dallas also seems like a possibility.
With over $70 million in cap space to play with, Arizona is armed with ample fire power to pursue nearly anybody on the market.
Fries - highlighted by Fowler in his report - was listed by our own Alex D'Agostino as one of three offensive linemen for the Cardinals to target in just ten days, you can read more here.