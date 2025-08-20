Insider Weighs Future of Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has long been the subject of discussions and discourse in the desert since being made the No. 1 overall pick years ago.
Murray - perhaps the most polarizing figure in Arizona sports - enters a pivotal seventh season with playoff expectations.
Playing on a five-year, $230.5 million contract, the Cardinals need to find success with Murray at the helm after just one playoff appearance and zero postseason wins since the former Heisman winner landed in the Valley.
ESPN's Dan Graziano highlighted Murray as one of 12 quarterbacks whose scenery could change after this season:
All Eyes on Kyler Murray in 2025
"Murray just turned 28 a couple of weeks ago. He was healthy all of last season and is surrounded with skill position players who put him in a position to succeed. And his 66.6 QBR ranked in the top 10 last season. If there's a criticism of Murray, it's that he hasn't been quite the franchise changer he was drafted to be as the No. 1 pick in 2019," wrote Graziano.
"Certainly, it's not too late to change that, and if the Cardinals have a big season, Murray should be all set going into 2026. His contract includes about $40 million in 2026 salary and bonuses that are already fully guaranteed. But there are no guarantees after 2026, and if Murray struggles with health and/or performance, it's not out of the question that the Cardinals could turn their attention to the future.
"They can cut Murray after 2026 with minimal dead money impact. If things got bad enough before then, cutting him next offseason would cost them about $58 million -- a lot, but also a manageable amount."
Entering the third season working under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing (second full year with Murray rehabbing his ACL in 2023), the time appears to be now for Murray to take the next step and establish himself as a consistent presence under center.
What Outcomes Are Possible for Cardinals, Kyler Murray?
Graziano then listed a "most likely" and "longshot" outcome for Murray in Arizona:
"Most likely outcome: The Cardinals have a good enough season, maybe even contend for or snag a playoff spot, and stay the course with Murray through at least 2026. If Murray plays well enough, he could be in position to ask for an extension that offers him more security than his current deal.
"Long shot outcome: Arizona's season completely collapses, people in charge get fired, and a new regime comes in and decides the best thing for the franchise is to move on at QB in the 2026 draft. Murray becomes a candidate to be released or traded, while one of the top QB prospects for 2026 lands in Arizona in Round 1."
It does feel as if Murray being moved is a long shot, as the Cardinals likely won't be bad enough to warrant a massive change at quarterback - at least this season.
It's also very unlikely a new regime comes into town to replace figures such as Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort.
Arizona bolstered the defensive side of the ball significantly over the offseason. With more continuity on offense, the hope is to see Murray emerge as a game manager with elite athletic upside to make plays when needed - which ideally wouldn't be often.
Still - 2025 is ample opportunity to shake out in any direction.