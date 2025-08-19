All Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals QB Calls for Murray-Harrison Breakout

The Arizona Cardinals have to see the dynamic duo make strides if playoffs are the goal.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) alongside quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Washington Commanders in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The connection between Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be under a microscope entering the 2025 season.

Harrison - the No. 4 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft - had a considerably productive season but failed to live up to the generational hype placed on him.

Yet the wideout looks ready for a sophomore surge after bulking up over the offseason and impressing through training camp - and former Cardinals quarterback Matt Leinart says the connection between he and Murray can do big things in 2025.

Former Arizona Cardinals QB Wants to See Connection Grow

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR Marvin Harrison Jr
When speaking with The Escapist, Leinart offered the following on the Murray-Harrison connection:

“I want to see a better connection with him and Marvin Harrison Jr,” says Leinart.

“That last year was a little bit interesting with rookie growing pains. There’s so many — I’m not going to point (fingers) — there’s just so many things that go on in a team and on offense or defense and players. Sometimes it just takes time to mesh, and I think we need to see that in year two.”

Harrison reeled in 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

“Marvin Harrison’s a great player,” says Leinart. “He’s unbelievable. He’s got to take that next step. When you have a guy like that, that’s half of it. The other half is the quarterback. You start to put all these pieces together.

“I’d love to see them take that next step. Obviously they gave me a shot in the NFL, playing there for four years. A lot of good people over there, and I know they want to win. It feels like it’s time.”

Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. Can Find Success

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR Marvin Harrison Jr
The two players will play major roles in not just the success of the Cardinals' offense, but the team's overall accomplishments for 2025.

With a stacked defense, all eyes will be on Murray and weapons such as Harrison to click after the Cardinals didn't make any significant changes to their supporting cast over the offseason.

Recently, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon offered the following on his excitement for the duo to grow entering their second season together:

"I am. I think it's further along than when we ended the year, which is good," Gannon told reporters. "I think it's further along right now than what OTAs looked like, even the first part of camp. I like where that's trending. I'm excited about it. We'll get some good work here this week too. Good on good."

He also added, "Honestly, those guys getting in the lab together, and then reps have helped them play a little bit better."

