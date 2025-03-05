Jaguars Releasing Former Cardinals WR
The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to release former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Kirk suffered a broken collarbone last season while first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. soared for Jacksonville, leading many to believe Kirk would be a cap casualty thanks to his massive $24 million cap hit in 2025.
The move saves the Jaguars $10.4 million against the salary cap.
Kirk and the Jaguars were widely criticized for his four-year, $72 million contract awarded to him in the 2022 offseason after a four-year stint with the Cardinals, especially without him having a 1,000-yard season to that point.
Despite Jacksonville's overall lack of success, Kirk has played well for the Jaguars - though as the organization continues to pivot and rebuild, his large salary made him an easy candidate to be released.
Kirk now joins a massively talented free agent wide receiver pool which also recently welcomed Davante Adams yesterday.
Kirk was widely regarded during his time with the Cardinals, as the hometown product was made a second-round pick by Arizona in the 2018 NFL Draft.
His best season in the desert was his last, recording 982 yards on 77 receptions and five touchdowns.
Would a reunion with Arizona make sense?
The Cardinals are in the market for a third wide receiver behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, though Arizona could opt for more of a speedy/deep threat target, as the Cardinals struggled to create big plays downfield in 2024.
Starting slot receiver Greg Dortch is set to become a restricted free agent - so we'll see if Arizona even eyes an outside option.