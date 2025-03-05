All Cardinals

Jaguars Releasing Former Cardinals WR

A familiar face for the Arizona Cardinals will hit free agency.

Donnie Druin

Oct 27, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) signals a first down during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to release former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kirk suffered a broken collarbone last season while first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. soared for Jacksonville, leading many to believe Kirk would be a cap casualty thanks to his massive $24 million cap hit in 2025.

The move saves the Jaguars $10.4 million against the salary cap.

Kirk and the Jaguars were widely criticized for his four-year, $72 million contract awarded to him in the 2022 offseason after a four-year stint with the Cardinals, especially without him having a 1,000-yard season to that point.

Despite Jacksonville's overall lack of success, Kirk has played well for the Jaguars - though as the organization continues to pivot and rebuild, his large salary made him an easy candidate to be released.

Kirk now joins a massively talented free agent wide receiver pool which also recently welcomed Davante Adams yesterday.

Kirk was widely regarded during his time with the Cardinals, as the hometown product was made a second-round pick by Arizona in the 2018 NFL Draft.

His best season in the desert was his last, recording 982 yards on 77 receptions and five touchdowns.

Would a reunion with Arizona make sense?

The Cardinals are in the market for a third wide receiver behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, though Arizona could opt for more of a speedy/deep threat target, as the Cardinals struggled to create big plays downfield in 2024.

Starting slot receiver Greg Dortch is set to become a restricted free agent - so we'll see if Arizona even eyes an outside option.

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

