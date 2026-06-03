Insider Provides Final Answer to Cardinals, Josh Sweat Trade Talks

It appears we can finally put one of the offseason's biggest trade rumors to rest.

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat has been a hot topic as OTAs continue thanks to his absence, which has stirred trade rumors especially after head coach and beloved figure Jonathan Gannon was fired earlier this offseason.

Sweat reportedly requested a trade earlier in the offseason. Teams were apparently calling the Cardinals to ask about Sweat's availability.

Ian Rapoport just doused some cold water on those talks on X:

"This has gained some steam on social media, so just to provide some clarity: #AZCardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat is not being traded. Not to the #Packers or anywhere. Carry on…"

This has gained some steam on social media, so just to provide some clarity: #AZCardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat is not being traded. Not to the #Packers or anywhere. Carry on… pic.twitter.com/bImuZfvWLq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2026

Sweat is on the second of a four-year, $76.4 million contract and was Arizona's top sack-getter in 2025, accounting for 12.5 sacks — a career high.

The Packers rumors somewhat made sense, as Gannon is now the Packers' DC and the organization is looking for final pieces for a Super Bowl run — especially after the Los Angeles Rams leap-frogged the Super Bowl contenders list with the trade for Myles Garrett.

There were also whispers of a potential reunion with the Philadelphia Eagles, who are in search of a pass rusher. Sweat initially began his career in Philadelphia as a fourth-round pick in 2018.

However, Sweat's absence from Cardinals OTAs has always been mutually known between the two sides. He did the same last year and appears to be working on his own program, which was completely fine for new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur.

"I got to know him when I first got this job. He's a good dude and he goes about his process," LaFleur said on Sweat not being at the team's facility right now.

"He's not the first guy to go about his process the way that he is in terms of how he's training and all of that. I've been around a lot of really good football players that have done this."

Mandatory minicamp is June 8-10 for Arizona, where Sweat would be fined if he doesn't appear. By all indications, it does make sense for him to be present after missing the voluntary portion of the offseason.

The Cardinals went all offseason without addressing their edge group. Phases such as free agency and the draft saw Arizona bypass different opportunities to add even the slightest of help to their room.

Trading Sweat didn't make sense for the Cardinals. Not at this point in the offseason.