Jacoby Brissett Reveals How Packers Fans Took Over Cardinals Stadium
If you were in the building for the Week 7 matchup between the Cardinals and Packers, you might’ve assumed the two teams were playing in Green Bay based on the colors in the stands.
The typical red, black and white that usually fills State Farm Stadium was replaced by a healthy mix of Green and Gold, as Packers fans may have made up the majority of those at Sunday's game.
Not only were they there, they were extremely loud. Whether or not they affected the Cardinals on offense remains unknown, but the 27-23 final score might've proved otherwise.
It’s become commonplace for Arizona throughout the years. Whether it’s the Cowboys, Eagles, Bears or any other prominent NFL franchise, opposing fans have been known to outnumber the Red Sea in their own stadium.
This time, though, it was a sea of green and gold, as Packers fans got to enjoy their team’s victory at the expense of the Cardinals’ fifth straight loss.
Jacoby Brissett reveals offense used silent count at home
Using a silent count is normal throughout college football and the NFL, but what’s not normal is using one in your own stadium. When the home team is on offense, fans are instructed to keep relatively quiet, with many stadiums displaying “Quiet, offense at work” signs on the video board.
Well, for Packers fans in attendance, they made as much noise as possible when Arizona’s offense was out there, resulting in the Cardinals needing to use a silent count.
Jacoby Brissett couldn’t hear center Hjalte Froholdt, and that was evident when he admitted that he didn’t use the typical snap count for home games.
“Yeah, we were on silent count all day,” Brissett told reporters following Arizona’s loss.
He did say that the crowd noise wasn’t a factor in how he or the offense played, but with how loud Packers fans were, especially at the end of the game, it’s hard to argue that they were a complete non-factor.
When Josh Jacobs scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:50 left in the ballgame, it sounded like Green Bay was back at Lambeau Field, but they weren’t. On the ensuing drive, Packers fans were audibly loud, and the Cardinals weren’t able to execute a game-winning drive.
Coincidence? Maybe, or maybe not, but the fact still remains that Cardinals fans were quieter than Green Bay fans, especially later on in the ballgame.
The silent count was just a small piece of the puzzle, but it’s a representation of just how vocal the thousands of Packers fans were inside State Farm Stadium.
Visiting fans overtaking State Farm Stadium is nothing new
This wasn’t the first instance of an opposing team’s fan base overtaking the Cardinals’ home stadium, as it happens quite frequently.
Arizona coming into the game at 2-4 obviously doesn’t help, but even when the Red Sea is excited about Cardinals football, visiting teams usually have a strong presence inside State Farm.
This is because of two reasons. One, Arizona is a hotbed for transplants from other parts of the country. Millions of people in the Phoenix metro area were born in the Midwest or Northeast, with many of them retaining their allegiance to the teams from their hometowns.
Second, Arizona’s beautiful weather in the fall and winter drives many fans from other markets to come enjoy the sunshine in an otherwise dreary part of the year. These two factors together create the perfect storm for visiting fans to take over Arizona’s home field.
With the Packers being a historic franchise, they already have a national fan base, but because of how many former Wisconsinites live in the Valley, Cardinals fans had to know this was coming.
Chants of “Go Pack Go!” were heard throughout the game, while many fans took to social media to make note of the discrepancy between Cardinals and Packers fans. FOX commentators said it was “60/40” in favor of the Packers, something that was talked about at length.
And why wouldn’t it be? For those who aren’t familiar with how Arizona sports are, seeing a visiting fan base with that kind of representation is astonishing, but for Phoenix-based sports, it’s nothing new.
With the Cardinals suffering another brutal loss, this problem might get even worse as the season goes on. Against teams like the Titans and Panthers, it wasn’t an issue, but when franchises like the Packers come around, it’s a problem that persists year after year.
Luckily for Arizona, there aren’t too many games where opposing fans are sure to outnumber the Red Sea, but with the Cardinals in a freefall, even smaller-market teams may travel well to the desert.
The matchup with the 49ers on Nov. 16 might be as bad as what we saw on Sunday against Green Bay, but only time will tell.
Until then, the Cardinals will look to finally win a tight game, as Arizona’s frustrating season rolls on with a bye next week and a trip to Dallas to follow.