Chiefs Lose Former Cardinals Star
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown - now with the Kansas City Chiefs - missed Week 1 of action after being hurt in his first taste of preseason football under his new team.
There was hope Brown would only miss a few weeks, though Brown is now set to hit injured reserve for Kansas City - causing him to miss the next four games at minimum.
From NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Twitter/X:
"Sources: The #Chiefs are placing WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on IR, and he will undergo surgery to repair his dislocated SC joint. After multiple imaging studies, it was determined that, although Hollywood felt better, his injury was not healing correctly. Without corrective surgery, he would risk a more serious long-term injury.
"The surgery is scheduled for Monday with Dr. Peter Millett in Vail, CO, and the Chiefs will monitor his rehab progress throughout the season."
Brown inked a one-year, $7 million contract with the Chiefs this past offseason in hopes of upgrading a Kansas City offense that already featured Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Brown initially joined the Cardinals via trade on draft night a few seasons ago and was expected to help Arizona form a dynamic duo with himself and fellow star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
However, Brown has struggled with health and hasn't played a full season since 2021. That streak now continues into his time with Kansas City.
Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice have stepped up for Kansas City, and will likely be needed moving forward for the Chiefs.
As for the Cardinals, they're hoping their star wideout in Marvin Harrison Jr. will bounce back this weekend after a one-catch, four-yard performance.