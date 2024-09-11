Rams Shut Down Three Starters Before Cardinals Game
ARIZONA -- The Los Angeles Rams will be a bit depleted when they visit State Farm Stadium to battle the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.
The Rams announced the placement of wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee), offensive lineman Steve Avila (knee) and fellow offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (ankle) on Injured Reserve.
This leaves Arizona's division rivals short multiple starters ahead of their matchup on Sunday, as each will be required to miss the next four weeks at a minimum.
Nacua re-aggravated his knee injury (originally suffered during the summer) in the first half of their loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 1.
While the Rams still have Cooper Kupp available, Los Angeles' offensive line is now very thin ahead of Sunday.
More from our friends at Los Angeles Rams on SI:
"The Rams' offensive line has already been decimated by injuries through just two weeks of the season. Along with Avila and Noteboom, veteran offensive tackle Rob Havenstein missed Week 1 with an ankle injury. The Rams are unsure if Havenstein will able to return this week. Warren McClendon filled in for Havenstein against the Lions," wrote Eva Geitheim.
"Beaux Limmer is expected to fill in at center once again. Limmer came in at center against the Lions after Jonah Jackson was moved to guard following the injuries. Jackson remains the only starting offensive lineman that is fully expected to be available Sunday."
As for the Cardinals, the team placed starting right tackle Jonah Williams on injured reserve this morning. Kelvin Beachum is expected to start in his place.
Both NFC West squads enter Week 2 with depleted offensive lines and a 0-1 record.
We should receive our first injury report of the week later today.