Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Dealing With Surprise Injury
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was a surprise name on Wednesday's injury report against the Los Angeles Rams, as the former No. 1 overall pick was listed with a knee injury and was a full participant.
Murray was not spotted wearing anything on his legs and there was no mention of any injury during his press conference with reporters.
Murray returned halfway through last year and completed the second half of the 2023 season after making a recovery from ACL surgery.
He played every snap in the team's loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 and showed no signs of ailment.
Earlier today, the Cardinals placed starting right tackle Jonah Williams on injured reserve, ensuring he'll miss at least the next four weeks due to a knee injury.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon also confirmed rookie cornerback Max Melton was going through concussion protocol and would not participate at practice today. Melton was the only player currently on Arizona's active roster not spotted at practice.
CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
DNP - Max Melton (concussion)
Limited - Xavier Weaver (oblique)
Full - Kyler Murray (knee)
As for the Rams, they placed three starters on injured reserve in Puka Nacua (knee), offensive lineman Steve Avila (knee) and Joe Noteboom (ankle) - all will miss their Week 2 matchup against the Cardinals.
This leaves L.A.'s offensive line incredibly thin, and the Cardinals will see a true test of their pass rush at State Farm Stadium.
RAMS INJURY REPORT
DNP - Davis Allen (back), Kevin Dotson (foot) and Cobie Durant (toe)
Limited - Rob Havenstein (foot), Christian Rozeboom (hip)
Both teams will practice on Thursday and Friday before official game statuses (out, questionable, doubtful) are due.
Official inactives will be due 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.
Though Murray was a full participant, his status is something to monitor ahead of Week 2.