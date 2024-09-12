All Cardinals

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Dealing With Surprise Injury

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams released their first injury report of Week 2.

Donnie Druin

Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs out of the pocket against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs out of the pocket against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was a surprise name on Wednesday's injury report against the Los Angeles Rams, as the former No. 1 overall pick was listed with a knee injury and was a full participant.

Murray was not spotted wearing anything on his legs and there was no mention of any injury during his press conference with reporters.

Murray returned halfway through last year and completed the second half of the 2023 season after making a recovery from ACL surgery.

He played every snap in the team's loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 and showed no signs of ailment.

Earlier today, the Cardinals placed starting right tackle Jonah Williams on injured reserve, ensuring he'll miss at least the next four weeks due to a knee injury.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon also confirmed rookie cornerback Max Melton was going through concussion protocol and would not participate at practice today. Melton was the only player currently on Arizona's active roster not spotted at practice.

CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

DNP - Max Melton (concussion)
Limited - Xavier Weaver (oblique)
Full - Kyler Murray (knee)

As for the Rams, they placed three starters on injured reserve in Puka Nacua (knee), offensive lineman Steve Avila (knee) and Joe Noteboom (ankle) - all will miss their Week 2 matchup against the Cardinals.

This leaves L.A.'s offensive line incredibly thin, and the Cardinals will see a true test of their pass rush at State Farm Stadium.

RAMS INJURY REPORT

DNP - Davis Allen (back), Kevin Dotson (foot) and Cobie Durant (toe)
Limited - Rob Havenstein (foot), Christian Rozeboom (hip)

Both teams will practice on Thursday and Friday before official game statuses (out, questionable, doubtful) are due.

Official inactives will be due 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.

Though Murray was a full participant, his status is something to monitor ahead of Week 2.

Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

Published |Modified
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News