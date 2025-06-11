Kyler Murray Has 5 Words For Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Head-Turning Transformation
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. enjoyed quite a successful rookie campaign, catching 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. The Ohio State product is set to take a huge leap during the 2025 NFL season, too.
While the season remains a few months away, Harrison Jr. is already turning heads among the fanbase after a recently surfaced photo shows a strong physical transformation.
Should Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray remain healthy and take a step forward, the duo could very well lead the team's offense to a strong season.
Murray is headed into year seven after playing all 17 games last season -- his first full campaign since 2020. The Oklahoma product threw for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
Assuming Harrison Jr. takes a leap on the field -- as his physical transformation would suggest -- those numbers are likely to rise even more. Even Murray couldn't believe the photo of the wide receiver, though.
When asked about Harrison Jr.'s transformation, Murray had a candid reaction.
"I thought it was AI," Murray said.
After an 8-9 finish in 2024, the Cardinals are hoping for more this year, and Murray and Harrison Jr. will be leading the way for the squad. Arizona also made roster improvements this offseason, and the club is hoping that will translate on the gridiron.
Right now, the team is undergoing team minicamp, their last action before another month away from the field. The squad is fine-tuning their offseason work, seeing how their adjustments will apply to their on-field performance.
Harrison Jr., aiming to break out in year two and show his star ability, now gets live reps of incredible value to work towards making that leap, after being overshadowed by a strong rookie class at his position last year.
Murray expanded on his thoughts on Harrison Jr., which should invoke even more confidence for Cardinals fans.
"...Marv has been in there every single day since the season ended. So it doesn’t surprise me. He loves the game. I mean, the issue might be getting too damn big," Murray continued.
With the new NFL season on the horizon, it's nearly time for the quarterback-wide receiver duo to come through on the gridiron, as the Cardinals are certainly yearning for more from their squad.