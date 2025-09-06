No Moves = Good News for Arizona Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Teams are allowed up to two standard practice squad elevations the day prior to a game, which is normally done to supplement any injuries suffered through the course of a practice week.
Ahead of the Arizona Cardinals' regular season opener against the New Orleans Saints, the organization opted to make no practice squad call-ups.
"Always nice to have your roster healthy and balanced enough to not elevate any practice squad players for a game," wrote team reporter Darren Urban on X ahead of the team's flight to New Orleans.
"#AZCardinals will pick and choose from the 53-man roster for Sunday. No Saturday moves."
No News is Great News for Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals didn't have many names featured on their Friday injury report.
Will Hernandez was previously ruled out, though he's still working his way back to full health after an ACL tear last season. He practiced all three days this week.
LB Owen Pappoe and DL Dante Stills are questionable with their respective quad and heel injuries. The Cardinals must be confident in Stills playing on Sunday - especially with a handful of defensive linemen already out for Arizona on PUP/IR.
Only 48 players will earn gameday jerseys tomorrow, so like Urban alluded to, the Cardinals will make five players inactive from their roster. Inactives are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff, which will be 8:30 AM MST on Sunday.
Saints Make Moves Ahead of Week 1
With Chase Young and Trevor Penning already ruled out ahead of Sunday's battle at the Superdome, New Orleans signed defensive end Fadil Diggs to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated (standard) tight end Jack Stoll and defensive end Jonah Williams to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals and waived quarterback Jake Haener, per the team.
Safety Jordan Howden is questionable for New Orleans with an oblique injury.
Cardinals Coach Ready for New Orleans
The Saints typically have quite a rowdy home field advantage, and despite the Cardinals being favorites entering this matchup, Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon still has a clear respect for the environment the Cardinals are entering:
“It’s fun. I always say (in) coaching, the best part of the job is right now. A lot of people might say it's not. I think they're in the wrong business if they don't think that," Gannon said earlier in the week.
"Games are fun, man. You get to get measured. You see the week of prep, how well did you do it, and then you get to learn from it and move on. Whether you win or lose, you have to learn from that and move on. This is the fun part. Juices will be flowing.”