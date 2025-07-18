Kyler Murray Sends Message Ahead of Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals have never seemed like a team that lives in the NFL limelight. Even when they are at their best, it appears as if there is still always doubt surrounding them.
Entering the 2025 season, the Cardinals believe they did enough this offseason to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
Training camp is now knocking on the door, and we can start to feel that football is in the air. Much of what the Cardinals want to achieve this season will depend on how well-prepared and synchronized the team becomes with one another in these pivotal practices leading up to the start of the regular season.
Before every training camp, players have an off period between minicamp and the start of training camp. While some will take this time to go on vacation, others spend it training in their own free time to get themselves "game-ready" for when training camp arrives.
Recently, quarterback Kyler Murray took some of his teammates, Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, and Elijah Higgins, to USC to train, and has now posted a behind-the-scenes look at their time in LA.
Cards Ready for the Season
From Murray's Instagram post, it doesn't look as if it was all business on the trip. It's always good to mix business with pleasure, and the Cardinals that were in attendance took some mental time away from the game to build some chemistry off the field.
There is plenty to be expected of this iteration of the Cardinals.
They went all-in on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the trenches, and are also expected to see more production out of players such as second-year players Harrison Jr. and Trey Benson.
With guys like Harrison Jr., James Connor, McBride, and Michael Wilson Jr., Murray has a chance to prove that he is amongst the NFL's elite at the quarterback position. However, his skill position depth isn't all that great and will need the rest of the guys like Benson, Zay Jones, and Greg Dortch to step up when their number is called.
The Cardinals' offense hasn't been their Achilles heel. However, there is still this notion that they have already reached their peak. If they can bust that label placed upon them, play loose and free, and come together on all fronts as a staff and unit, then we could be in for something special as the 2025 season unfolds.
