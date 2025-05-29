Ranking Cardinals Top Offensive Players in 2025
The Arizona Cardinals' offense was a middling group last season and was one of the biggest contributors to a second half of the season dropout that fumbled the team's early playoff hopes. That can’t be the case once again this season, especially when you consider how many people‘s jobs are on the line.
Kyler Murray and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing face do or die seasons, and several other players will be needed to step up for Arizona in 2025.
If the Cardinals offense hopes to become a better unit, no matter how small the job may be, there is a handful of players who will determine its success.
The three players were going ton highlight represent the most important guys in offense needed to lead this group. Success falls in their shoulders, but Arizona does have reliable guys to help them get there.
1. Trey McBride
Fresh off an All-Pro season, McBride is the number one option in this offense and will be the driving force for the passing game.
It was wonderful to see McBride pop off, like many hoped after a breakout second year - proving he was more than a flash in the pan. Even as he enters just his fourth pro season, the Colorado State product has shown he is the best tight end the Cardinals have had since moving to the desert.
In what will be a massive season for the offense entirely, the consistency McBride provides will be more important than ever before. Arizona will be hoping to get more touchdown production from him this season, but there’s so much that he brings to the table that scoring can be somewhat overlooked… Somewhat.
2. Paris Johnson Jr.
Johnson gave us the breakout fans were hoping for in year two after moving from the strong side to the blind side. The Cardinals received Pro Bowl-level play in Johnson's second season and appears to be the franchise blocker Arizona was hoping he’d become when they made him the sixth overall pick in 2023.
As we said with McBride at tight end, Arizona has had similar bad luck with consistent, top-and play from the left tackle spot; it’s especially true when looking at players who they have drafted. Aside from D.J. Humphries, the Cardinals have struck out almost every time they try drafting the position and that hit didn’t come until 2015.
As good and consistent as Humphries was, Johnson looks like he will be better.
Year three will be a big one for Johnson as he starts his second straight season at left tackle. He finished last season on a hot-note and should’ve been a Pro Bowl alternate if not for ending the season early due to injury.
Eyes will be on the Ohio State product to see if he can pick up where he left off and join the ranks as one of the top tackles in football.
3. Kyler Murray
It’s now or never for Murray as he enters what could and certainly should be a crossroads for his career with Arizona.
You’re only as good as your quarterback and we’ve seen Murray at his best help the Cardinals get to the postseason. We’ve also seen his worst keep them out of the playoffs.
There's simply no more time for excuses to be made for the former top overall pick now in year seven.
Murray has to get it done this year or many, including this front office, will have much louder conversations about moving on. When you look at the 2026 quarterback pool for next year‘s draft class, it should create even more urgency for Murray, because he could lose his job to a rookie next season.
Honorable mention: Marvin Harrison Jr.
Don’t get me wrong, the Cardinals will need James Conner to continue giving the team terrific play from the running back position, but I am expecting a larger role from Trey Benson this year. Plus, I know I’m getting the production I need from Conner with no questions.
I can’t say the same for Harrison as of now.
Last year’s fourth overall selection showed plenty of promise as a rookie — more than most are willing to give him credit for — but he has plenty to work on in year two.
With the investment the Cardinals put into Harrison, he will need to show improvement and take a big step forward in becoming the X receiver Arizona drafted and hoped he would become.