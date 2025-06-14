All Cardinals

Kyler Murray Leads Top 5 Most Expensive Arizona Cardinals in 2025

These players have the most money in terms of cap hits for the Arizona Cardinals.

Donnie Druin

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) sets to pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) sets to pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals spent plenty of hefty capital this offseason to improve their team both in free agency and the NFL Draft.

Arizona's $179 million in total contracts this past free agency period ranked seventh in the league according to OverTheCap, a stat unheard of for most Cardinals fans. GM Monti Ossenfort followed that up with spending six of seven draft picks on the defensive side of the ball.

Currently, Arizona has $29.5 million in cap space, good enough for 12th in the NFL.

As we await training camp, let's evaluate the most expensive Cardinals for 2025 - and No. 1 is indeed number one on this list:

Top 5 Most Expensive Cap Hits on Arizona Cardinals

*All figures via OverTheCap.com*

1. Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murra
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during organized team practice at the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe on May 28, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cap number: $43.3 million
Guaranteed salary: $29.9 million
Base salary: $18 million

Murray is entering his seventh and most crucial year with the Cardinals, as 2025 truly is setting itself up to be boom or bust territory for the former No. 1 overall pick. Next offseason, the Cardinals can trade him pre-June 1 with only $17.9 million in dead money while saving $35.3 million against the cap.

2. Jonah Williams

Arizona Cardinals OL Jonah William
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cap number: $16 million
Guaranteed salary: $6.5 million
Base salary: $10.7 million

Williams inked a two-year, $30 million contract last offseason to be the other bookend opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. along Arizona's offensive line. Williams unfortunately spent majority of the year on injured reserve and his bill of health is still unknown as we await training camp.

3. Jalen Thompson

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompso
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cap number: $13.7 million
Guaranteed salary: $0
Base salary: $7.5 million

There were some shouts for Arizona to part ways with Thompson this offseason due to potential cap savings, but Thompson is a solid piece opposite of Budda Baker and carries no guaranteed money entering the final year of his deal. With Dadrion Taylor-Demerson behind him, it appears this is Thompson's final season in the desert.

4. Justin Jones

Arizona Cardinals DL Justin Jone
Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) blocks Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) to protect quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Cap number: $11.3 million
Guaranteed salary: $8 million
Base salary: $7 million

Jones - like Williams - was signed last offseason with hopes of contributing fresh from free agency before missing most of the year due to injury. With Arizona's heavy investment along the trenches, Jones isn't quite a cut candidate financially speaking (just $95,000 in cap savings with the move) though his chances of heavy playing time are down.

5. Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Bake
Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cap number: $10.8 million
Guaranteed salary: $7 million
Base salary: $7 million

Last but certainly not least, the Cardinals inked Baker to a contract extension this past offseason to keep their heart and soul of the defense around. Baker is actually the fifth and final Cardinals player to have a cap hit of $10 million or higher in 2025.

Just missed the cut: Trey McBride ($9.5 million) and Marvin Harrison Jr. ($8 million)

More Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News