Kyler Murray Leads Top 5 Most Expensive Arizona Cardinals in 2025
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals spent plenty of hefty capital this offseason to improve their team both in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Arizona's $179 million in total contracts this past free agency period ranked seventh in the league according to OverTheCap, a stat unheard of for most Cardinals fans. GM Monti Ossenfort followed that up with spending six of seven draft picks on the defensive side of the ball.
Currently, Arizona has $29.5 million in cap space, good enough for 12th in the NFL.
As we await training camp, let's evaluate the most expensive Cardinals for 2025 - and No. 1 is indeed number one on this list:
Top 5 Most Expensive Cap Hits on Arizona Cardinals
*All figures via OverTheCap.com*
1. Kyler Murray
Cap number: $43.3 million
Guaranteed salary: $29.9 million
Base salary: $18 million
Murray is entering his seventh and most crucial year with the Cardinals, as 2025 truly is setting itself up to be boom or bust territory for the former No. 1 overall pick. Next offseason, the Cardinals can trade him pre-June 1 with only $17.9 million in dead money while saving $35.3 million against the cap.
2. Jonah Williams
Cap number: $16 million
Guaranteed salary: $6.5 million
Base salary: $10.7 million
Williams inked a two-year, $30 million contract last offseason to be the other bookend opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. along Arizona's offensive line. Williams unfortunately spent majority of the year on injured reserve and his bill of health is still unknown as we await training camp.
3. Jalen Thompson
Cap number: $13.7 million
Guaranteed salary: $0
Base salary: $7.5 million
There were some shouts for Arizona to part ways with Thompson this offseason due to potential cap savings, but Thompson is a solid piece opposite of Budda Baker and carries no guaranteed money entering the final year of his deal. With Dadrion Taylor-Demerson behind him, it appears this is Thompson's final season in the desert.
4. Justin Jones
Cap number: $11.3 million
Guaranteed salary: $8 million
Base salary: $7 million
Jones - like Williams - was signed last offseason with hopes of contributing fresh from free agency before missing most of the year due to injury. With Arizona's heavy investment along the trenches, Jones isn't quite a cut candidate financially speaking (just $95,000 in cap savings with the move) though his chances of heavy playing time are down.
5. Budda Baker
Cap number: $10.8 million
Guaranteed salary: $7 million
Base salary: $7 million
Last but certainly not least, the Cardinals inked Baker to a contract extension this past offseason to keep their heart and soul of the defense around. Baker is actually the fifth and final Cardinals player to have a cap hit of $10 million or higher in 2025.
Just missed the cut: Trey McBride ($9.5 million) and Marvin Harrison Jr. ($8 million)