Kyler Murray Reacts to New Cardinals Signing
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals surprised nearly everybody to begin the month of April with the official signing of free agent defensive lineman Calais Campbell.
Campbell - who spent the first chunk of his career in Arizona - ventured off to other teams after the 2016 season but is returning to the desert for his 18th season.
Quarterback Kyler Murray is pretty stoked to see Campbell in a Cardinals uniform.
"Should've never put on another uniform, welcome back big fella!" said Murray on social media.
The two never crossed paths in Arizona, as Campbell signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and Murray arrived to the Cardinals in the 2019.
Murray now gets that coveted opportunity.
It's rare to see a player excel after their 17th season, though that's exactly the case for Campbell, who has registered at least five sacks in each of the last three seasons and has proven himself to be more than capable of playing at a high level despite turning 39 later this year.
Campbell's contract is a reported one-year deal worth $5.5 million. He also previously played for the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins before returning to Arizona.
Many fans had hoped the Cardinals would reach out to Campbell in an effort to bring back their former second-round pick from the 2008 draft, though signings coming in the likes of Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson had satisfied most voices ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
This isn't the first reaction from Murray when it comes to a big Cardinals signing, as Murray offered the following when Sweat inked a massive four-year, $76 million contract to improve Arizona's pass rush:
Campbell hopes to help Murray and the rest of the Cardinals reach the postseason for the first time since 2021. Arizona hasn't won a playoff game since 2015, when Campbell was last on the roster.