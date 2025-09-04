What Kyler Murray Wants Cardinals to Improve This Season
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are close to beginning their 2025 regular season, and what a year it could be.
For perhaps the first time in years, hope fills the desert in what could be a special season under the guidance of head coach Jonathan Gannon.
He'll need his players to do some heavy lifting - with starting quarterback Kyler Murray being the most under the microscope.
And he's got some ideas on how to get Arizona back to the postseason.
What Cardinals Need to Do, According to Kyler Murray
“Be consistent as a whole. We've shown flashes, but I want to be the best offense in the league," said Murray when asked what the Cardinals need to improve offensively in 2025.
That's been a criticism of Murray entering his seventh year in the league, as the former No. 1 pick flashes talent but is sometimes too volatile in terms of play.
Arizona can run the football among the best, though the Cardinals can really hit the next level with the emergence of their passing attack - which is expected to improve with the emergence of sophomore wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. among others.
With a loaded defense expected to be borderline top ten in the league, all eyes are on Murray and Arizona's offense to hold their end of the bargain.
Kyler Murray Doesn't Feel Pressure Entering 2025
With such a talented team, there's a bit more outside pressure and expectations surrounding Murray ahead of this season.
The franchise passer says he doesn't feel it.
“Honestly, I don't really feel pressure. I don't know if I told you that, but I trust the work that I put in (and my) God-gifted abilities. I just go out there and play. The anxieties of just what's to come… there is a certain pressure around just in the world of football. Everybody's excited to see what everybody's going to do but I try to ignore that as much as possible," he said.
"Block it all out, be where my feet are and just hone in on that. To be honest, all of it's just distractions. It's just a lot of distractions that take away from the individuals playing the game mental (heath) and what we really have to do in us go out there and execute.”
Murray and the Cardinals will begin their regular season campaign this weekend in New Orleans.