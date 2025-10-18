Larry Fitzgerald Still Believes in Struggling Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have seen Marvin Harrison Jr. struggle off and on during the beginning stages of 2025.
After a rookie season that fell short of expectations, the Cardinals' sophomore wideout bulked up over the offseason and appeared to have taken a step forward in training camp.
Yet a mix of inconsistent looks and mental errors has plagued the Ohio State product - though Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald still has a massive belief in Harrison to turn things around:
"I don't watch every single route that he runs. I see the highlights when I missed the games but I feel like he's getting better," Fitzgerald said on an appearance with NFL Network.
"I look back on my rookie year, I had the luxury of having one of the most dominant players in the game in Anquan Boldin to kind of take a lot of stress off of me. Marvin did not have that. He walked into a situation where he was kind of thrust into the number one spot very quickly. And I think he's handled it really well.
"Super mature. He's made a lot of plays, but like any young player, there's going to be things that happen and transpire throughout the course of season that you would like to take back. But he's taking the right steps. He's made of the right things. He showed a lot of resilience a couple of weeks ago when things weren't going great [with] a lot of chatter, and all he did was continue to rise his level of play.
"Before he got banged up against Indianapolis, he was rolling that day, so he's building on it. And hopefully he'll come back on Sunday against the Packers, they'll need him."
Harrison cleared concussion protocol this week and has the green light to play on Sunday. He has 22 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns on the year thus far.
Harrison is often compared to Fitzgerald, as the two were made high draft picks by the organization. His father, Marvin Harrrison Sr., is also an NFL Hall of Fame player - so expectations surrounding Arizona's top weapon are well above high.
However, if anybody is equipped to handle the highs and lows of a young career, it's Harrison - and that just might be why Fitzgerald is nowhere close to hitting the panic button on his young career.