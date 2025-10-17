Latest Marvin Harrison Jr. Injury News Has Cardinals Fans Buzzing
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will play in Sunday's Week 7 battle against the Green Bay Packers after clearing concussion protocol.
This was made official by the team after dropping their Friday injury report - which you can read more about here.
Harrison initially exited in the first half of Week 6's loss to the Indianapolis Colts and did not return. He then spent the week in protocol and was spotted wearing the league's yellow non-contact jersey before shedding it on Friday, paving the path to play.
Now, he's in the clear, and Cardinals fans are rightfully excited.
Cardinals Fans Buzzing on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Green Light to Play
Harrison's presence is a major boost for the Cardinals, even in spite of the quarterback position being a major question mark.
The No. 4 overall pick had appeared to be on the way to a major outing last week before his injury, catching both targets for 32 yards.
Now, he'll have an opportunity to build off that strong start.
It's been an up-and-down season for Harrison, who is still struggling to live up to the generational billing that followed him out of Ohio State.
2025 has seen a slow start to what was expected to be a massive sophomore surge, though a combination of drops and lack of usage has led to a fairly mixed bag through the first six weeks.
However, a healthy Harrison only means good news for the Cardinals' offense ahead of Sunday.
Why Harrison's Presence Matters vs Packers
Harrison's presence, more than anything, gives defensive coordinators another added layer of game-planning they wouldn't have to stress over if he wasn't on the field.
Despite not putting up video game numbers, we've seen numerous other players earn opportunities thanks to defenses keying on Harrison.
“If you feel like you can stop the run with two safeties back there, then why wouldn't you?" said Kyler Murray when asked if teams play Harrison differently.
The potential has flashed on more than one occasion, and Harrison has proven he can be effective if used properly.
"He's one of the guys that the passing game goes through, so I think we need more production there," Gannon said last month.
"... I'm sure he wants some plays back, but he needs his touches."
In a game that will likely require plenty of points on the scoreboard to win, the Cardinals will need all hands on deck to keep up.
Their Maserati is ready to pull out of the garage.