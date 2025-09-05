Major Outlet Says Arizona Cardinals Will Surprise People
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are nearly 48 hours away from beginning their 2025 campaign, which comes with postseason hopes and expectations by some within the desert.
The talent is certainly there - so too is the staff under head coach Jonathan Gannon to make things happen.
Belief in the Cardinals is scattered across the board from a national perspective ahead of their Week 1 battle against the New Orleans Saints - though ESPN thinks Arizona can surprise people.
ESPN: Arizona Cardinals Will Make NFC Playoffs
Dan Graziano chose Gannon's crew as his under-the-radar pick to make the playoffs:
"Arizona Cardinals. The NFC West teams could finish the season in any order and it wouldn't surprise me. Arizona is in Year 3 with Jonathan Gannon as head coach and Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator, and the fact that they didn't change any offensive personnel in the offseason indicates they believe they're on track there. Quarterback Kyler Murray is another year removed from his knee injury and has one more offseason working in Petzing's system. So if it doesn't hum this season, you must wonder how long ownership will stick with the plan.
"Defensively, they made some aggressive additions, signing away edge rusher Josh Sweat from the Super Bowl champs, using a second-round pick on cornerback Will Johnson (who slipped in the draft because of injury concerns) and bringing back the ageless Calais Campbell . It's time for Arizona to show it can move beyond being a team that hovers around .500 and fades in December."
Why Cardinals Are Geared Up for Playoff Run
We're talking about a team who narrowly missed the postseason last year with a roster considered to be much less talented and prepared.
After only improving the state of the team, playoff expectations are reasonable given how the strong the defense looks and expected improvement from the offensive side of the ball.
Specifically in the trenches is where Gannon has his hopes up.
“We obviously added some good pieces. Some guys that we've had a couple of years, or a year have improved their games, I think. I feel good about all their roles," he told reporters this week.
"(General Manager) Monti (Ossenfort) and his staff have done a good job of acquiring guys that kind of fit how we like to play. At the end of the day, our defense will go as the D-line goes. That's what I told them the other day. I do believe that. You have to be able to stop the run (and) you have to be able to affect the passer, so that's what I'm looking for out of our front.”