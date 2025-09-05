Staff Predictions: Will Arizona Cardinals Make Playoffs?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into 2025 with plenty of expectations under head coach Jonathan Gannon, who enters his third season in charge.
Hope of the team's first postseason appearance since 2021 permeates throughout the Valley - but will it come to fruition?
Staff Predictions: Will Cardinals Make Playoffs in 2025?
Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) - YES. The Cardinals have shown steady improvement over the course of head coach Jonathan Gannon’s tenure in the desert. After loading up on the defensive side of the ball this past offseason, the time is now for Gannon’s team to make that coveted postseason push - and they’re more than capable.
They’ve got the coaching and enough talent on both sides of the football to make it happen. It’s not quite playoffs-or-bust, but if the postseason doesn’t arrive in Arizona, we’re going to have some serious conversations.
Sam Dehring (@sam_dehring68) - YES. The Cardinals have all the tools to be a playoff team. Sure, it’s going to be a strong NFC conference. But, the Cardinals have plenty of returning players, and they managed to win eight games with the roster they had last year. You could also certainly argue that Kyler Murray is the most disrespected quarterback in the National Football League.
They’re not necessarily going into the season where they’re running out of excuses. But, the Cardinals have been given opportunities to progress, and they have! They’re just in a strong division, let alone a conference.
Alex D’Agostino (@AlexDagAZ) - YES. On paper, the Cardinals should make the playoffs. Good thing this is (virtual) paper, because I’m still somewhat skeptical about their ability to deliver on expectations. Arizona has the personnel and the coaching staff to put it all together, but there’s not much room for a lack of execution.
If the improved defense can take some pressure off Kyler Murray and the passing attack, the Cardinals will be a pretty solid bet to sneak their way into a Wild Card spot in a weakened division, but it’s far from a lock.
Kyler Burd (@AZCard_BurdsEye) - YES. This is the third year of the Monti Ossenfort/Jonathan Gannon regime and the fruits of their labors should start to appear. An almost complete defensive rebuild has been underway the past two seasons and now Nick Rallis, who was previously doing more with less, should have the NFL-caliber talent he needs to have his unit in the upper echelons of defenses.
A combination of a much-improved defense and slightly more efficient offense should be enough to have the Arizona Cardinals back in the postseason. If Kyler Murray can avoid the mistakes and have a better connection with Marvin Harrison, Jr. that combined with a potent run game should also make the offense one of the best in the league. It should be reasonable to expect the postseason in 2025 and any other result will bring up some tough and uncomfortable questions moving forward.
Richie Bradshaw (@RichieBradz36) – NO. The Cardinals weren’t far off from a playoff berth a year ago; they actually led the NFC West before a second-half collapse to end the season. As long as they can maintain above-average play from Week 1 to Week 18, it’s entirely within their reach. However, just as it was last season, their best shot to make the postseason is as division champs.
The NFC is deep with contenders, particularly in the NFC North, which sent three teams to the playoffs last year. That division will remain highly competitive. The NFC South should rebound, pending growth from the Falcons and maybe the Panthers. The NFC East should have two playoff bids with the Eagles and Commanders. Add in the unknowns for the NFC West, which could have every team competing, and the Cardinals are in a tough spot.
The team has to prove they can sustain success over the course of a full year first, and although I am a firm believer in their chances to make the playoffs, I’m staying reserved for now on them getting over the hump. Talk is cheap, and wins don’t come on paper.