Major Stars for Cardinals, 49ers Could Miss Week 5
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers have released their final injury report of the Week 5 practice slate.
Both teams have some massive names marked as questionable.
For the Cardinals, Isaiah Adams and Garrett Williams have been ruled out, leaving Arizona without their rookie guard and their best cover corner.
Questionable for the Cardinals are Kelvin Beachum, Christian Jones, Matt Prater and Khyiris Tonga.
Trey McBride was taken off the injury report and is good to go after clearing concussion protocol.
For the 49ers, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Yetur Gross-Matos have been ruled out.
San Francisco is marking Chris Conley as doubtful while Jacob Cowing, Kalia Davis, George Kittle, Isaac Yiadom and Fred Warner are all questionable.
Names in the likes of Jordan Elliot, Kevin Givens, Talanoa Hufanga, Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams and Dee Winters were removed from the injury report and have the medical green light for Week 5.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon says while teams do pay attention to opposite injury reports, it doesn't completely alter what's done game-plan wise.
"You're aware of it - who you're playing against, you know what I mean? But that's one thing that I never got too caught up in with the health of the other team, especially if it's unknown. That would be different if a guy is out, right? And you know he's going to be out, so then you're not planning for him," said Gannon.
"But the questionable status, is this guy going to play? Is this guy not going to play? That's an uncontrollable for us. So I'm more concerned about the controllables that we can control, like today, and how we play, and different things like that... You might adjust a little bit, certain guys warrant that, but you got to control what you can control.
"And whoever they have out there playing, whoever we have out there playing, are obviously capable NFL players, so we got to be on it."
The Cardinals and 49ers will both have the opportunity to elevate up to two practice squad players ahead of Week 5.
Official inactives are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff, which will be 1:05 PM on Sunday.