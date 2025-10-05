Michael Carter Appears to be Arizona Cardinals Starting RB vs Titans
GLENDALE -- It's nearly game time for the Arizona Cardinals, and after an entire week of mystery, it seems as if we finally have an answer to the running back question.
Michael Carter was spotted taking reps with Arizona's first-team offense during warm-ups ahead of their Week 5 clash against the Tennessee Titans.
Carter, Emari Demercado and Bam Knight will be the Cardinals' top three backs today.
Demercado also got some work with the one's during warm-ups.
The change comes out of necessity, as previous starters in James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) are currently on injured reserve.
While Conner is lost for the season, Benson is expected back - we got an updated timeline of 4-6 weeks from ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this morning.
Carter was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad this week.
“Mike Carter can play football. He's a good football player," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters this week.
"I’ve seen that since we've been here, so (there was) roster construction, and obviously it made sense for us. (It was the) best thing for the team and I'm excited for him. I really am.”
Carter has just one carry for one yard this season but has previously impressed when called upon in the desert.
"Talking about Mike, he's fun to be around. He's got a smile on his face, he's positive and he works at improving his game," Gannon continued.
"He'll do anything you ask of him. He loves ball. He's been a great teammate. He'll go out and play well."
Arizona will need everybody in the running back room to step up, even against an 0-4 Titans team.
"Talk to people around the league and even us, you're a couple plays away from your record being significantly different, better or worse. That's reality in the NFL. I talked to the team today, not to slight college football, but this is not a 0-4 college football team that has no chance of winning." Gannon said earlier this week.
"Everybody in the NFL has a chance to win every game. They've got really good players, really good coaches and we have to play, like I've said, probably our best game to get a win.”
Kickoff here at State Farm Stadium is slated for 1:05 PM MST. The Cardinals were among the heaviest favorites to win today according to sportsbooks.