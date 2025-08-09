Vikings Update 'Heartbreaking' Injury to Former Cardinals WR
Things have gone from bad to worse for former Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore.
In the first week of preseason action after signing with the Minnesota Vikings, Moore suffered what appeared to be a lower body injury - which required him to be carted off.
After it happened, ESPN reporter Kevin Seifert said, "Rondale Moore is sitting on the cart and slamming it with his hands so hard that we can hear it in the press box. Man this is tough when you know his recent history."
Following the game, Seifert tweeted the following:
"Rondale Moore has a 'pretty significant' left knee injury, per Kevin O’Connell. He said the play had some characteristics of a hip drop tackle but would seek more clarity. Given Moore’s injury history, O’Connell said today was 'heartbreaking.'”
Moore was hoping to rebound from a torn ACL he suffered during last year's training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, though it doesn't appear to be the case.
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Suffers Another Blow
Moore arrived to the NFL with an incredible amount of hype as a second-round pick, and the Cardinals were major believers in the Purdue product. Moore's unfathomable speed and ability to turn a 5-yard slant into an explosive play made him a potential game-changer.
That wasn't quite the case for Arizona, as Kliff Kingsbury's preferred to utilize him as more of a hybrid/gadget player along with quick screens and passes near the line of scrimmage.
Moore did make the occasional play down the field when given an opportunity, though he never flourished during his time in Arizona.
After playing one season under the new regime of Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals traded him last offseason to the Atlanta Falcons.
Moore, who didn't play at all in 2024, signed with the Vikings this past offseason in hopes of rebounding.
Though we still don't have any official diagnosis, things clearly don't look good for Moore's chances of playing this season.