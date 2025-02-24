New Free Agent LB Could Make Sense for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals might just be in the market for a new inside linebacker this offseason, and a fresh face is set to hit free agency.
With Kyzir White's contract expiring and Arizona opting not to extend him, the Cardinals are losing one of their two starting linebackers. As of now, it's anybody's guess as to who will fill the shoes next to Mack Wilson in 2025.
White could return to Arizona on a new deal, though it really seemed like he wanted to see what other options were out there.
The same is now reality for Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, who is set to hit free agency after being the longest-tenured player on the team.
Is Thompson an option for Arizona?
Evaluating Shaq Thompson, Cardinals Fit
Thompson entered the league as a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft with the ability to either play safety or linebacker. Carolina ultimately opted to play him at linebacker, and the University of Washington product carved out a strong role for the Panthers.
Now 30-years-old, there's certainly gas left in the tank for Thompson - and when healthy, he's been fairly productive.
Thompson finished his Panthers career fourth in franchise history in tackles (741), though health has been a major roadblock for him as of late. Thompson has played just six games the last two seasons due to broken fibula and torn achilles, respectively.
Both in terms of overall play, run defense and coverage, Pro Football Focus has him graded as above average in all categories.
Thompson was a five-time captain in Carolina, which very much bodes well in what Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has established within the locker room.
On the field, his versatility is also notable, as he logged multiple snaps at positions such as defensive line, off-ball linebacker and slot corner this past season before the injury.
As far as financials go, Thompson inked a two-year, $12.6 million extension with Carolina back in 2023. Moving forward with the injury history and the dreaded 30 age tag, it's fair to assume his price tag would be at or lower the $6.3 million annual average.
Thompson checks a lot of boxes for Arizona both on and off the field, but is Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort willing to roll the dice on a player with Thompson's recent injury history ahead of a pivotal third season with expectations of postseason contention?
That's a discussion the front office has to have, though there's enticing arguments for Thompson on either side of the coin.