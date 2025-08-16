Saints Still Don't Know Starting QB vs Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have no doubts on who their starting quarterback will be moving into their Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Their opponents can't say the same.
As NFL preseason Week 2 action gets underway, the Saints still appear to be figuring out who will be their starter against Arizona.
"Obviously before Week 1. ... As soon as we get to that point, we'll pull it off, whatever day it is," Saints head coach Kellen Moore said this week.
"But we want to give these guys as many opportunities as they can because they're younger guys. They need experience, they need exposure. There are some things they are doing for the first time and the second time."
It's a two-face race for the job between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough.
Rattler started six games as a rookie last season for New Orleans, completing 57% of his passes for 1,317 yards and four touchdowns to five interceptions with a passer rating of 70.4. He was sacked 22 times last season.
Shough was New Orleans' second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and is a year older than Rattler. Both played their high school football in Arizona.
Moore appeared on "Up and Adams" recently and gave the following update on New Orleans' quarterback race.
"We're close," Moore said (h/t Saints on SI). "We're real close. We'll get there. These guys are doing awesome...It's been really balanced. It's been a really balanced offseason for those guys. I think they have had great moments. They all have lessons to be learned and that's part of being a young quarterback in this league. They've done a nice job. We're excited to let it play out."
It certainly will be interesting to see who's able to replace Derek Carr as New Orleans' full-time starter.
Cardinals Should Be Licking Chops
Though there's a bit of uncertainty in terms of game-planning, the Cardinals have to be excited about either inexperienced and unproven choice the Saints will be forced to roll out when the regular season arrives.
Arizona invested heavy capital this offseason into improving their defense, and should they play up to par, the Cardinals could have a potential top ten unit on their hands.
Anything can happen in the first week of the season - as the Saints proved last year - though the Cardinals are favorites in New Orleans for a reason.
And it's certainly not a good sign in the Big Easy that the Saints still haven't decided on a signal-caller.