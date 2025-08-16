2026 NFL Mock Draft Has Arizona Cardinals Taking... RB?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made it a point this past offseason to upgrade the defensive side of the ball in both free agency and the NFL Draft - though the offense wasn't altered, at least personnel wise.
That could all change next offseason, and NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay believes the Cardinals will utilize their first-round pick to do just that.
In McShay's preseason 2026 NFL Mock Draft, the Cardinals - picking at No. 17 - take Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love.
Cardinals Projected to Take RB in 2026 NFL Draft
Love was the only running back taken in the first round.
McShay's explanation:
"Love is the elite running back talent of the 2026 class, with shades of Bijan Robinson (burst and finishing) and Joe Mixon (patience) to his game. With James Conner turning 31 years old next year, Arizona could get younger at the position while also adding tons of upside. Wide receiver could be in play here if the right value is available, as Greg Dortch and Zay Jones are set to become free agents in 2026. Offensive tackle could also be a position of need if Jonah Williams exits via free agency after this season."
Would the Cardinals really take a running back in the first round?
The position has certainly become devalued, but for what it's worth, Love is considered the top prospect at the position, and the Cardinals sure do love to establish the run.
However, with Conner just signing an extension and the emergence of Trey Benson looming, it feels as if Arizona is far more likely to target more premier positions such as wide receiver or tackle like McShay alluded to.
Should Love become a Cardinal, his resume is impressive.
He rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore last season and has added accolades such as First-Team Preseason All-American and is expected to be in the mix for this year's Heisman Trophy.
From Notre Dame on SI:
"Love is only a junior so he could potentially return to South Bend for his senior season next year, but the odds of that happening are highly unlikely. The Reggie Bush comparison is bold, but Love has a very similar skill set to the former USC star and the Fighting Irish will need him to play at that type of level if they want to get back to the National Championship."
Love projects to be a strong runner at the next level, and if Drew Petzing is still calling plays for Arizona - this pick would make sense - but only if Conner somehow leaves the desert after this season.