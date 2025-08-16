All Cardinals

2026 NFL Mock Draft Has Arizona Cardinals Taking... RB?

The Arizona Cardinals make a bold move in this mock draft.

Donnie Druin

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown while being chased by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown while being chased by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made it a point this past offseason to upgrade the defensive side of the ball in both free agency and the NFL Draft - though the offense wasn't altered, at least personnel wise.

That could all change next offseason, and NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay believes the Cardinals will utilize their first-round pick to do just that.

In McShay's preseason 2026 NFL Mock Draft, the Cardinals - picking at No. 17 - take Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love.

Cardinals Projected to Take RB in 2026 NFL Draft

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Lov
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Love was the only running back taken in the first round.

McShay's explanation:

"Love is the elite running back talent of the 2026 class, with shades of Bijan Robinson (burst and finishing) and Joe Mixon (patience) to his game. With James Conner turning 31 years old next year, Arizona could get younger at the position while also adding tons of upside. Wide receiver could be in play here if the right value is available, as Greg Dortch and Zay Jones are set to become free agents in 2026. Offensive tackle could also be a position of need if Jonah Williams exits via free agency after this season."

Would the Cardinals really take a running back in the first round?

The position has certainly become devalued, but for what it's worth, Love is considered the top prospect at the position, and the Cardinals sure do love to establish the run.

However, with Conner just signing an extension and the emergence of Trey Benson looming, it feels as if Arizona is far more likely to target more premier positions such as wide receiver or tackle like McShay alluded to.

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Lov
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) hands the ball off to running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Should Love become a Cardinal, his resume is impressive.

He rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore last season and has added accolades such as First-Team Preseason All-American and is expected to be in the mix for this year's Heisman Trophy.

From Notre Dame on SI:

"Love is only a junior so he could potentially return to South Bend for his senior season next year, but the odds of that happening are highly unlikely. The Reggie Bush comparison is bold, but Love has a very similar skill set to the former USC star and the Fighting Irish will need him to play at that type of level if they want to get back to the National Championship."

Love projects to be a strong runner at the next level, and if Drew Petzing is still calling plays for Arizona - this pick would make sense - but only if Conner somehow leaves the desert after this season.

feed

Published |Modified
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News