New Twist in Cardinals QB Situation Unfolds

The Arizona Cardinals saw Kyler Murray return to practice.

Donnie Druin

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was spotted at practice on Friday as the team prepares for Week 6 action against the Indianapolis Colts.

Murray and backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett rotated reps during the open portion of practice with Brissett throwing a lot to starters.

The Cardinals, earlier this morning, confirmed Murray would be practicing today.

Murray didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday with a foot injury suffered in last week's loss against the Tennessee Titans.

There was nothing visible showing on Murray's foot or ankle in terms of bandaging or a brace. He also seemed to be moving fine when dropping back.

If Murray can't play, Brissett will be the starter.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Jacoby Brissett (7) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are likely going to take their quarterback decision down to the wire this weekend. Arizona kicks off action in Indianapolis at 10 AM Arizona time Sunday.

Murray will likely be deemed questionable or doubtful when the injury report is unveiled a bit later today.

Murray hasn't missed a game this season and is fresh off completing his first full 17-game schedule.

Brissett was signed as a premier backup quarterback this offseason to successfully handle the offense if Murray needed to miss anytime.

Now, the veteran quarterback might just get his chance.

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"You feel comfortable about it. He's played a lot of ball. He started a lot of games before. You know what I mean," Gannon said of Brissett this morning.

"He's been here - it's not like we just grabbed him this week or last week, he's been here through the whole program. Offseason program, training camp and all that. He operates well."

Gannon also said of Brissett:

"Have great command and operate well. He's done that. ... He's very competitive, ultra-competitive, and he does not back down."

Cardinals Offense Searching For Answers

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches from the sidelines as they play against the Las Vegas Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals' offense has struggled heavily to start the season. Their current three-game losing streak has put the microscope on Arizona's unit to turn the tide before it's too late.

“I know what we have to control to give ourselves a chance to win. We've done that better in certain games than other games. That has to stay consistent," Gannon told reporters.

"Then I think that looking at each week what we do well and what the opponent does well, we just have to continue to exploit that. In my opinion as a coach, we can always do a better job of that (of) how we set things up. Then ultimately coach it and (make sure) the players understand it and go out and execute it.

"The old adage of coaching better and playing better, its coach speak, but it's the truth. If you ask anybody, it really is the truth, so (we) just have to be on those details.”

