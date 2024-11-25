NFC West Outlook: Cardinals Dethroned
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are no longer leaders in the NFC West following their Week 12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
As of now, the standings currently sit as follows heading into Week 13:
NFC West Standings
1. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
2. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)
3. Los Angeles Rams (5-6)
4. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)
The Seahawks have now won two consecutive NFC west matchups after defeating the Cardinals and 49ers in back to back weeks, surging to the top of the division after holding two potentially potent offenses to a combined 23 points after previously losing their last five-of-six games.
"This is what happens in the NFL. You go through some tough stretches. You said it, we're a young team, but we got a lot of the veterans. Guys who have been through this type of stuff know you got to keep plugging at it, keep working, keep believing," said Geno Smith following the game.
"You're never out of it. Again, we got a long ways to go, a six-game stretch now going down the stretch. Every game will feel like a playoff game and it's going to count. I'm still learning lessons at my age and we're all learning, so just got to take it all that stride and keep going."
The Cardinals were previously winners of their last four coming out of the bye week, though they looked nothing like the squad in recent form. Pin it to the bye week, the road environment, whatever you please - Arizona simply wasn't good enough in their return to action.
"I just told the team in there, we're going to learn a lot from this game. We've got to get back to work tomorrow and have to learn and improve from this game. So that's what we'll have energy and focus to do," Jonathan Gannon told reporters after the loss.
Elsewhere in the division, both the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams were defeated with ease in their respective matchups.
Without Brock Purdy, the 49ers struggled to find any momentum against a tough Green Bay Packers team, losing 38-10.
"This is probably one of the worst ones I've been a part of," 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said at Lambeau Field. "It is embarrassing. You've got to take it on the chin, take it like a man, and move on."
The Rams were on the national stage of Sunday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles made quick work of them - mostly thanks to Saquon Barkley's 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns to blow Los Angeles out of the water, 37-20.
Looking ahead, things don't get any easier for the Cardinals, as they're on the road once again to battle the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings, though they did struggle against the Chicago Bears in an overtime win in Week 12.
The Seahawks are set to keep their lead in the NFC West as they travel across the country to take on a dysfunctional New York Jets squad while the Rams are also road warriors as they take on a New Orleans Saints team fresh off a bye.
Sunday Night Football again features an NFC West team as the Buffalo Bills play host to the 49ers.
We've got six weeks left in the regular season, and the door is now wide open for anybody in the division.