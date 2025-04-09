Draft Expert Projects Surprising Pick for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are no longer in state of dire need when it comes to their weakest units. With the NFL Draft approaching, Arizona could opt to double down on a defensive player, or they could target the most talented player available.
Of course, a trade is also on the table. But of the Cardinals' weaker position groups, those that may have been at the top (such as DL) are beginning to look a lot better with the addition of Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.
Much has been speculated as to what position GM Monti Ossenfort will pick at 16 overall. There's been talk of DL, OL, EDGE, off-ball LB and even CB.
But long-time NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has a new take on the Cardinals' first-rounder: University of Texas WR Matthew Golden.
Kiper explained his prediction for the Cardinals:
"Despite using the No. 4 pick on receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. last year, the Cardinals' 2024 offense leaned on its explosive run game. If Arizona can find another top-tier pass catcher to help the aerial game catch up, this offense would be hard to stop. Golden is a great route runner, and he has 4.29 speed to run underneath some Kyler Murray deep balls. He had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine TDs last season, and he'd give the Cards a solid 1-2-3 punch in Harrison, Golden and tight end Trey McBride."
It's hard to find error in that statement. The Cardinals rely on RB James Conner and the run, and expect McBride to carry much of the passing workload, along with a year-two jump from Marvin Harrison Jr.
But Arizona's passing offense needs a true speedster, and a true vertical threat. Head coach Jonathan Gannon has noted already that there's more to the receiver position than speed alone, but a well-rounded receiver with excellent speed and downfield ability would be a boost to this Cardinals offense.
And Golden is just that. At Texas, he was known for his fast release and ability to stretch the field. Though he never managed 1,000 yards in a season, he'd still be a complementary piece to Harrison and McBride, and could emerge as a deep ball threat for QB Kyler Murray.
This isn't to say the Cardinals shouldnt continue building up their defense in the first round of this draft. But as I've written before, there's hardly a "wrong" choice with the position Ossenfort is afforded this year, and Golden could be an unconventionally good fit for an offense that desperately needs some fireworks in the passing game.