NFL Exec Praises 'Unreal' Arizona Cardinals Star
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has long been considered underrated across the league, which is an odd thing to say given his seven Pro Bowl and four All-Pro nods.
Yet Baker is never consistently talked about as one of the top players at his position for a variety of reasons in media/fan lists and rankings - though the NFL still views him in a high light.
ESPN recently began their list of position group rankings ahead of training camp, which is strictly voted on by NFL executives, coaches and scouts.
Baker again finished in the top ten of voting, this year appearing at No. 8.
Arizona Cardinals Star Budda Baker Gets Well-Deserved Recognition
"Voters just can't quit Baker, the oldest player in the top 10. He is going on six consecutive Pro Bowls and is still a menace at the line of scrimmage," wrote Jeremy Fowler.
"While appearing on every ballot is impressive, his lack of ball production -- zero interceptions and five total pass deflections since 2023 -- hurt his standing this year. But from a tone-setting standpoint, he remains elite."
Baker was voted as high as No. 4 on some ballots while finishing - at worst - at the tenth spot. He did drop two ranking spots from 2024 but still received some well-deserved recognition.
"Unreal production when moving forward," an NFC executive told Fowler. "Missed more tackles this past year but made a ton of plays behind/at/near the line of scrimmage. And he played all 17 games."
Baker inked a nice contract extension to stay in Arizona before this past offseason, which was an obvious yet solid move from GM Monti Ossenfort to retain a key part of the locker room.
Fowler concluded with, "As one NFL coordinator put it, Baker frequently limits big plays with his tackling, which offsets his low interception totals. His 164 tackles and 10 tackles for loss were among the best at his position in 2024.
"The Cardinals also miss Baker dearly when he's injured, posting a 1-9 record in games he's missed. He has been durable considering his size (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) and physical style of play often lead to injury."
All of Kyle Hamilton, Brian Branch, Xavier McKinney, Jessie Bates, Kerby Joseph, Derwin James and Antoine Winfield placed ahead of Baker. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Julian Love round out the top ten behind the Cardinals star.
Baker and the Cardinals will report to training camp on July 22.