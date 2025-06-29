NFL OL Rankings: Where Do Arizona Cardinals Land?
With very, very few exceptions (looking at you, Cincinnati Bengals…) it’s next to impossible to have offensive success without good offensive line play. The last Super Bowl perfectly encapsulate that after the Philadelphia Eagles dominated upfront with their starting five, while the Kansas City Chiefs crumbled with theirs.
The Arizona Cardinals enter 2025 with the same five from last season. That group played much better than expectations originally placed on them and they certainly deserve props for that.
But are they good enough to go further this year than last? And where do they rank amongst the rest of the league?
I am tossing out my personal ranking of the best offensive lines in football with the Cardinals placing higher than you may think. We will start at the top with the team that is unquestionably number one.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson
This is a group is undoubtably the best in the NFL. I don’t have much to say other than that. Each of these players, except for Steen, has an argument to be their best at the position in the league.
2. Buffalo Bills
Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Conner McGovern. O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown
The Bills have quietly had one of the leagues best offensive lines for several years now. They’re running back this room, which will continue to allow Josh Allen to play at an MVP level.
3. Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey
The Broncos offensive line gets it done without any superstars, but everyone does their job exceptionally well and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.
4. Detroit Lions
Taylor Decker, Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Graham Glasgow, Penei Sewell
The lions must replace Frank Ragnow and Kevin Zeitler, but the tackle duo of Decker and Sewell is perhaps the best in the league. I also like their interior to step up and fill those shoes.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tristan Wirfs, Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch, Luke Goedeke
The Buccaneers have had good offensive line play for several years even while replacing studs. Wirfs is as good as it gets at left tackle, but their interior trio is very slept on.
6. Atlanta Falcons
Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary
The Falcons have plenty of name brands value for this unit, but they live up to their billing. The right side of the line with Lindstrom and McGary is elite, proved to be worth their investments in round one of the same draft.
7. Baltimore Ravens
Ronnie Stanley, Andrew Vorhees, Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten
A healthy Stanley is still an above average blind sign protector, even in the late stages of his career, while the youthful Linderbaum and Rosengarten are proving to be future keystones. The guard play is shaky, but could even itself out.
8. Minnesota Vikings
Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Brian O'Neil
Darrisaw is fantastic, but health has not been his friend. On the opposite side, O’Neill is terrific and undervalued. The interior is brand new, but they are safe options that could be really good.
9. Los Angeles Chargers
Rashawn Slater, Bradley Bozeman, Zion Johnson, Mekhi Becton, Joe Alt Jr.
The interior line is a mess, but maybe swapping Bozeman and Johnson will yield better results. The tackle duo of Slater and Alt is beyond elite, which makes this group better from those two alone.
10. Green Bay Packers
Rasheed Walker, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom
I’m not sure how many offensive lineman the average fan could name for the Packers. The group is well above average with almost no household maintenance. Jenkins has made the Pro Bowl, but he’s still not nearly as well known as other centers.
11. Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, Terence Steele
The Cowboys continue undergoing changes on what was once the leads best front five without question. Guyton will need to play better than his rookie debut, but Smith is amongst the best guards in the league. Average play from the other three, with hopes that the rookie Booker can develop quickly, you’ll make this offensive line tremendous.
12. Chicago Bears
Braxton Jones, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright
This offensive line is unrecognizable from what was the leagues worst a year ago. The Bears were aggressive in trading and signing big-time players that, in theory, should turn the group around. But on paper the group looks great.
13. Arizona Cardinals
Paris Johnson Jr, Evan Brown, Hjalte Frojoldt, Isaiah Adams, Jonah Williams
The Cardinals are yielding, an average offensive line at worse this year, with Johnson looking to secure his first Pro Bowl. The rest of the line is mostly unchanged, which isn’t a bad thing, but it’s not likely to suddenly become better.
14. San Francisco 49ers
Trent Williams, Ben Barch, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz
Williams really does carry this group, but the rest of the guys are no better and no worse than average. Elite play from Williams and average play from everyone else should give the Niners enough consistency to bounce back from what was a horrific offensive season of the year ago.
15. Indianapolis Colts
Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, Braden Smith
The Colts' offensive line has some very underrated starters, including Raimann at left tackle. Nelson is the real star of the show here, but Smith can hold his own. The word is out on Gonclaves and Bortorlini.
With the league that is loaded with elite ass rushers inside and out, having great lineman can determine your success.