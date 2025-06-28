Ranking the NFL's Top QBs: Where Kyler Murray Stands
Who are the best quarterbacks in the NFL?
It's a conversation we love to have, although the top four guys are undeniable in their own rights. It's after that where things get fun, and it's more exciting when we get outside the top ten and rank average to above-average guys amongst each other.
This is the spot where the Arizona Cardinals find their signal caller, Kyler Murray, wind up more often than not. We're all aware of how gifted and talented he is, but it has yet to show up on the field -- at least consistently. It's the reason why he is often overlooked and even disrespected.
How fair is it to place Murray in that tier? I took my own crack at the bat and ranked my top 20 quarterbacks in the league and am prepared for all of your hate. Not to worry, however, as Murray made the list...
...barely.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
No debating this. The only time multi-Super Bowl champion QB in the league right now and playing at a legitimate historic pace.
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
You can take the next three quarterbacks and rank them however you'd like, but give me the two-time MVP and greatest running quarterback of all time.
3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Burrow doesn't need an offensive line or a defense to win games, although it would certainly help. But by himself, Burrow is deadly with that Kobe Bryant-like killer instinct.
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
The reigning league MVP might have the biggest arm in the league and scores touchdowns at an insane rate.
5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
A move to Motor City revived Goff's career and turned him into one of the best quarterbacks in football. He's subject to the occasional bad game, but he has learned to elevate himself and maximize the guys around him.
6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts is best known for his one-yard rushing touchdowns courtesy of the "Tush-Push," but he's become a terrific passer. 2025 should be Hurts' best season yet and should be an MVP candidate.
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Statistics haven't been Herbert's friend lately, but that doesn't paint an accurate picture of how terrific he is. Now in year two under Jim Harbaugh, look for Herbert to return to form and score more touchdowns.
8. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
I always struggle to justify putting rookie quarterbacks high on lists like this, let alone in the top ten, but Daniels is special. JD5 took a Commanders' team that was far behind the eight ball all the way to the NFC Championship game. I can't think of many quarterbacks who could accomplish that as a rookie.
9. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leaving the Browns was (unsurprisingly) the greatest thing to ever happen for Mayfield's career. His arrival to Tampa Bay marked a career-changing move and now he's posting monster numbers as a Buc.
10. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
2025 is a big year for Stroud. The Texans seemingly want to sabotage him by destroying his offensive line, but he does have the weapons to succeed. Houston needs to run the division while their rivals are still down, and Stroud is the key to it.
11. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
We've seen highs and lows with Love, and they couldn't be more drastically different. The Packers have given him a cast of several stud pass catchers with hopes he can post some major touchdown numbers. He's entirely capable of doing that in this offense.
12. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Stafford is clearly not what he once was, which is why he's outside my top ten. However, he still throws a good ball and has one of the best offensive situations to continue thriving.
13. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
It's a new city for Smith, but a familiar situation with Pete Carroll running the team now. Smith has some solid weapons at his disposal, and I could see him have another stellar season to add to his late-career turn-around.
14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Hate me all you want, but I like Purdy. Last year was bad for everyone on the Niners, not just Purdy. When that team is at 100% health we have seen him ball out, and I'm betting on him as a strong candidate for Comeback Player of the Year.
15. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Despite a clear drop off last season, Rodgers still posted respectable numbers with the Jets. Somehow, the Steelers host a worse situation on offense, but he has DK Metcalf to chuck the ball up to. As long as he doesn't fall off the face of the earth, he's still good enough.
16. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
We know what Dak is at this point -- an average quarterback. As long as he plays it safe (not always a given), then the Cowboys will win plenty of games with him under center. He won't win you games by himself, but he can manage them.
17. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Is Tua a product of his weapons? Or is he genuinely an above average quarterback? It's hard to get a good read on him due to a seemingly endless number of injuries, but he needs to prove it sooner rather than later.
18. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Murray just doesn't do enough with the talent he possesses by himself alone, let alone what's around him. He's facing a make-or-break season in 2025, and perhaps everything will click for the former number one overall pick. If it works out, he's a top ten talent.
19. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Lawrence was demolished last season with injuries that have hurt his reputation. Liam Coen is running the show now, however, and a healthy T-Law throwing to Brian Thomas Jr is going to go bonkers in this offense.
20. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
I want to put Darnold much higher on this list, but he has to do what he did last season twice. The Seahawks have weapons for Darnold to post similar numbers, but he will have to work harder with less overall talent available.