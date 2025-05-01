PFF: Cardinals Had Two of Draft's Biggest Steals
The 2025 NFL Draft shook out in a surprisingly beneficial manner for the Arizona Cardinals. Without having to engineer any trades in the first handful of rounds, GM Monti Ossenfort was able to snag multiple big-time playmakers, two of which might not have even been considered available options at their respective draft positions prior to round one.
Pro Football Focus laid out the biggest steals from each round of the draft, and the Cardinals were featured twice.
It began with their first pick. Many had Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen as a top 10 talent, and while that's certainly understandable, the teams ahead of Arizona simply prioritized positions in a way that left Nolen available at 16 overall.
"The Cardinals add another extremely talented player to amplify their defensive front. As a plus run defender, Nolen earned the second-highest PFF run-defense grade in the FBS this past season (91.6). The seventh-ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board will instantly upgrade an Arizona defense that ranked 27th in EPA allowed per rush in 2024."
It's high praise for the big man up front, and it's quite likely Nolen does emerge as a stud young player in a defense that won't be relying on him to save a talent-lacking group.
But in round two, Arizona made perhaps its best draft selection in years. With the 47th pick, Ossenfort nabbed CB Will Johnson, a player many had mocked to go top 20, or even top 10.
Concerns about Johnson's knee aided his slide, but for the Cardinals to get Johnson without having to trade up in the second round is truly shocking value.
PFF broke down this pick:
"Medical concerns sent Johnson tumbling down boards, but his level of talent and proven track record of success at Michigan are well worth a first-round evaluation. He is a long cornerback with elite foot quickness and fluidity who can play either side and shadow No. 1 receivers. Johnson's 57.2 passer rating allowed into his coverage across the past three seasons ranked in the 94th percentile.
"Even with the injury history, Johnson — the 14th-ranked prospect on PFF's big board — profiles as a significant value for the Cardinals at the 47th pick. Many anticipated Arizona to draft him at No. 16."
The Cardinals were able to get both of these prospects at draft positions that were both lower than expected, and the best part is, they both directly fill a serious need on this roster.
Adding that much positional value without sacrificing your overall roster construction goals is a very rare feat, and Ossenfort was able to do so without much effort at all. That opportunity does not present itself often.
Arizona's defense will look much, much different heading into 2025.