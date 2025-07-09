Ranking Arizona Cardinals' Most Important Postion Groups
The Arizona Cardinals are no longer surrounded by the looming questions regarding their overall level of talent. Now, it will be up to the bolstered groups to perform.
While the Cardinals may or may not perform up to a high expectation, their season will likely hinge on the output of a few groups of players.
Arizona's defense got the biggest boost in the offseason, with a plethora of free agents and rookies, and should showcase the most improvement from its younger in-house players.
But ahead of the 2025 season, there are three position groups that can likely dictate how well (or how poorly) Arizona's season will go:
1: Arizona Cardinals Pass Rushers
Just because they added OLB Josh Sweat in free agency, doesn't mean this group is a slam dunk. The idea is that Sweat can elevete the floor of the group by a wide margin, and allow for younger players to grow into a more prominent role opposite him.
But the Cardinals need more than just overall pressures. They need results. They need sacks from both Sweat and the younger pass rushers on the roster.
If this group is bit by injury, or underperforms their expectations, the Cardinals' defense may not be much better off in 2025 than it was in 2024.
2: Arizona Cardinals WRs
On the offensive side of the ball, there's no doubt that the run game will be proficient enough. The question becomes the aerial attack.
Yes, plenty of that is on the shoulders of QB Kyler Murray and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, but the relative volume that Arizona's pass-catchers (minus TE Trey McBride) are able to produce will likely correlate heavily with overall offensive success.
That, in turn, will likely correlate with points scored and games in the win column.
3: Arizona Cardinals OL
This position group may come as a bit of a surprise, given the fact that it's been one of Arizona's most consistent, cohesive groups throughout their rebuild.
But there are some questions up front. The Cardinals no longer have a sharpied name at right guard with the injury to Will Hernandez, and may or may not retain tackle Jonah Williams.
It will likely be up to veteran Kelvin Beachum to hold down the RT spot, while the RG is a question mark. On top of that, OL coach Klayton Adams departed for the Dallas Cowboys. His loss carries yet-unknown after-effects.