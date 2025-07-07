3 Bold Predictions for Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
This year‘s training camp will be a very important one for the Arizona Cardinals as they enter year three of the Jonathan Gannon era with hopes of getting back to the playoffs. They are well ahead of where they seemingly should be in regards to how quickly this rebuild has gone, which means the temperature is increasing to getting back into the playoffs.
Arizona spent more than their fair share of money and assets to improve this team and get back to the playoffs in 2025. It’s a young and exciting team that constantly by surprise last year even after flaming out down stretch.There will be a lot of eyes on this team as we look to see how close they are to contending again.
With all eyes on the Cardinals, there will be plenty of talking points for us to have and storylines to pay attention to.we will have no shortage of exciting moments to look out for and such a young, talented, and motivated team could bring on some fireworks.
As we roll through training camp, we will be looking and combing through every snap, rep, and push-up these players do, and I thought it would be fun to throw out my own predictions for what I believe could be the most fun training camp we’ve seen in sometime.
1. Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the most talked about players throughout the league
It won’t take much convincing to get the national media to stir up conversation about Harrison. He’s the former number four overall pick and the sun on a NFL Hall of Famer. So when he starts making plays during camp, you better believe he will be at the center of attention.
Harrison has seriously booked up this off-season and looks entirely different than the player we saw a year ago. It’s already become a talking point for many and that won’t stop as long as he keeps making place.
Should Harrison do what everyone is hoping he will in year two then expect this to be a national conversation and not just a regional one.
2. Walter Nolen dominates every offensive lineman he faces — any of them
When it comes to players with God-given talent on the Cardinals, few compare to Nolen. He was highly recruited out of high school and was a featured/prominent player for two different SEC programs. None of that is by accident either.
Nolen simply has abilities that not everyone receives. He’s big and strong and capable of harassing and embarrassing anyone he goes up against. And I think that will be the case throughout training camp, no matter who is lined up against.
It could be someone fighting for their NFL career or a team veteran, heck even a young star like Paris Johnson Jr that has the displeasure of lining up opposite Nolen and getting embarrassed simply because of how much more talented he is than so many players on this team. It will generate plenty of excitement and conversation with fans.
3. Will Johnson is outplayed by the guys ahead of him
This take is not to disparage Johnson in any way, shape, or form. But at this moment, I do believe it’s necessary right now to remind fans that cornerback is one of the most difficult positions to translate to at the next level and find immediate success.
Johnson was banged up for most of last season and could still be working back to 100% and if that’s the case, then he’s already slightly behind. But even at 100% history says he’s going to take his lumps.
Meanwhile, several cornerbacks on this team have seen the field in any sort of capacity that will likely give them an early edge in regards to possessing on the depth chart. Don’t be surprised if Johnson needs some time to acclimate to the next level and subsequently is lower on the depth chart to start the year than fans would prefer.
Remember, he’s a rookie.