Ranking Arizona Cardinals' Most Valuable Rookies
The Arizona Cardinals are not a team that relies entirely on the contributions of aging veterans — at least, not anymore.
GM Monti Ossenfort welcomed seven rookies to the desert in the NFL draft — six of which were defensive players.
What's different about this regime is that the Cardinals finally fully believe in their rookies. They believe in what those rookies can do now, rather than later.
With that in mind, here are the top three most valuable Cardinals rookies as training camp approaches.
1: Arizona Cardinals DL Walter Nolen III
It may seem like a lazy take to go with Arizona's first-rounder to headline this list, but Nolen truly does offer the most to this organization on paper.
The Cardinals desperately needed both talent and depth along the DL, and Nolen brings just that. While he may not rack up sacks the way a pure edge rusher might, he provides size and strength along the interior.
And in the event of an injury to any of Arizona's marquee free agents, there's little doubt Nolen could grow into an eventual starting role. His ceiling is extremely high, and his first-round selection is justified by his raw talent and explosiveness, even if his college production is not insanely high.
2: Arizona Cardinals CB Will Johnson
There's no question that Johnson was the best Cardinals draft pick in terms of draft position value. He had been mocked in the first round for most of the time leading up to the draft.
There are some concerns about his long-term health that caused him to slide, but those concerns do not seem to be significant enough to deter either the Cardinals or Johnson himself.
The Michigan corner is a highly-refined prospect, and will most likely be immediately asked to jump in and fill a starting role, facing some of the toughest WRs in the league.
3: Arizona Cardinals LB Cody Simon
Simon is the most underrated pick of Arizona's draft class. The Ohio State linebacker surpassed 100 tackles in his final season (while winning the national championship) and profiles as a true field general off-ball linebacker.
While he may not be asked to start right away as a day-three pick, Simon possesses the tools, intellect and physical traits needed to serve alongside Mack Wilson Sr. in a prominent role.
The Cardinals put little attention into adding linebackers in free agency, and Simon could catapult to the top of that room sooner than expected.