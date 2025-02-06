Ranking NFC West Tight Ends
The Arizona Cardinals are in an unprecedented era of their franchise history - one in which they finally find themselves in possession of a star franchise tight end.
For the first time since moving to Arizona, the Cardinals saw elite production from their tight ends, mainly at the hands of rising star Trey McBride.
The NFC West does have a history of solid tight end play, particularly from the California teams. With that in mind, how does the division measure up at this ever-more-important position?
1: San Francisco 49ers
It's alright to admit that George Kittle is still the best tight end in this division. The eight-year veteran played 15 games in 2024 and didn't appear to show any signs of slowing down, catching 78 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns.
There isn't much in the way of depth behind Kittle, but the big weapon has been a crucial aspect of the 49ers' offense since he entered the league, with four (and nearly five) 1,000-yard seasons so far in his career.
There's always a chance that age starts to catch up with the 31-year-old, and he's struggled with injuries, but he's been consistently dominant when he is on the field.
While the Cardinals have a likely chance to unseat San Francisco at the top in the coming years, for now, the veteran is still very elite.
2: Arizona Cardinals
And just like that, the Cardinals are more than relevant at the tight end position. Trey McBride has been nothing short of a godsend for this franchise, as his emergence in 2023 began to raise eybrows across the league.
Now, McBride is entering the elite conversations, and for good reason. The 25-year-old led all NFC tight ends in receptions with 111 in 2024, and was second only to Brock Bowers across the NFL in that category.
He also finished second in tight end receiving yards with 1,146 over 16 games. He was Arizona's leading pass-catcher in both receptions and yards by a wide margin.
McBride brings a big body, sure hands and a violent on-field disposition with a proclivity for hurdling defenders. He's the perfect blend of size, athleticism and mental toughness.
While he only managed two receiving touchdowns, and got his first as late as week 17, that doesn't seem likely to be an issue again in 2025.
The Cardinals also have depth behind McBride. While Elijah Higgins might not be the same caliber of playmaker, he's been able to step in admirably on crucial downs, or to spell McBride.
Rookie Tip Reiman got his first taste of NFL action, but is more of an elite blocking tight end than a threat through the air.
Regardless, McBride is set up to dominate the NFL for years to come. He could very soon topple Kittle as the best in the west.
3: Los Angeles Rams
The Rams didn't see much in the way of production from their tight ends in 2024, but on paper Tyler Higbee has a history of being a legitimate weapon.
He was injured for most of 2024, and only had 66 receiving yards, but he's entering a contract year, and was very consistent in his production from 2019-2023.
Perhaps age will catch up to him at 31, and maybe the lackluster 2024 was a sign of regression to come. But when he is healthy and producing, he's a solid part of this Rams offense.
Behind him, former Seahawk Colby Parkinson provides some solid depth with potential for upside. Between Los Angeles and Seattle, the battle for 3rd/4th place is tight.
An argument could be made for the Rams to sit a tthe bottom, but for now, it's a more complete unit with a bit more history of success.
4: Seattle Seahawks
No disrespect to the consistency of Noah Fant, but the tight end position simply isn't a highlighted part of this Seahawks' offense.
It's understandable, considering their wealth of receiver talent, but Fant only managed 500 yards (his most since joining the Seahawks) and one touchdown in 2024.
He's been solid, and is a good blocker, but isn't a marquee player to lead the unit, and there's little depth of actual production behind him. AJ Barner managed four touchdowns, but only caught 30 passes for 245 yards.
Seattle's offense didn't necessarily need the tight end group to step up, but, at least for now, they have the weakest overall group of the division, though they don't trail Los Angeles by a wide margin, if at all.