Recent Snub Poses Opportunity for Marvin Harrison Jr. to Prove Cardinals Right
Marvin Harrison Jr. was brilliant in college. The Ohio State product had a stellar career before the NFL and was selected No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals.
As a rookie, Harrison hauled in 62 receptions on 116 targets, putting together 885 yards and eight touchdowns. Still, the potential star wide receiver underwhelmed according to the standards of being taken so early in the draft.
ESPN released a list of the NFL's best wideouts, to which Malik Nabers was ranked No. 7 and Brian Thomas was named an honorable mention. Ladd McConkey even received votes. Each of those guys are brought up in the same conversation as Harrison, having been drafted after him but being considered better after their rookie season.
The snub from the list should add fuel to the fire for Harrison to take a leap this year. As WR1 of the Cardinals -- with Kyler Murray set to play his healthiest season in years -- the Ohio State product can prove Arizona made the proper decision in drafting him No. 4 overall.
Evidently, the Cardinals' ceiling is only as high as Murray will take them. Harrison will play a major role in Murray's production, as he will continue to be the top target within the offense.
Harrison now has a year of NFL experience under his belt, which could allow him to make a leap in year two. How can he do so, though? Brian Hartline, currently the offensive coordinator of the Buckeyes, claims Harrison, simply put, needs to continue to be himself.
"Marv’s just got to keep being Marv," Hartline told FOX Sports. "Whatever the success, or lack thereof, that people think he had, it probably was not because of Marv’s process or how he operates. I’m sure there were some other variables involved that he can’t control.
"Marv’s got to be Marv. He will do that. I’m excited to see what he does in Year 2. Most guys make that jump in Year 2, and I know without a doubt Marv will."
To receive the proper amount of respect, Harrison doesn't just need to take a leap. He needs to outperform the likes of Nabors, Thomas and others from his draft class. His former receivers coach believes he will, and it certainly seems to be the case after a huge physical transformation.