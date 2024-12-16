Report: Cardinals, Budda Baker in Contract Talks
ARIZONA -- Fresh off an Arizona Cardinals win to keep their postseason hopes alive, the good news keeps coming for fans out in the desert.
According to PHNX's Craig Morgan, the Cardinals and star safety Budda Baker are currently in the midst of contract talks.
From Morgan on X/Twitter:
"Per source, the Cardinals & safety Budda Baker are talking contract extension.
Baker had 10 tackles against the Patriots today and is now just 6 tackles shy of breaking his career-high for a single season (147), set in 2019."
Baker is currently scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season.
Earlier in the year, the Cardinals inked running back James Conner to a two-year extension, which gave hope Arizona wasn't done doing business in terms of keeping their stars around.
Ahead of the 2023 season, Baker publicly demanded a trade before the Cardinals re-worked the final two years of his deal to allot him more guaranteed money.
Previously, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said there was optimism Baker would get an extension before hitting the open market.
"The people I've talked to believe there's a realistic chance Baker and the Cardinals can reach a deal before free agency. Baker prioritizes winning, so if he believes he can win big in Arizona, staying there is a viable option," wrote Fowler.
"The Cardinals have shown encouraging signs in recent weeks. Baker is also about his business, as he showed with an April 2023 trade request. So the Cardinals would have to pay up for a 28-year-old with five consecutive Pro Bowls."
Bleacher Report recently projected Baker to earn a two-year, $30 million extension from Arizona.
Baker's having a career year, as the All-Pro safety has garnered 132 tackles with two sacks and three passes defensed. This is now the fifth year that Baker has surpassed the century mark for tackles.
The Cardinals move forward into the final three weeks of the season with a 7-7 record and a sliver of hope to make the postseason, and a big part of their success falls on the play and leadership of Baker.
Earlier in the summer, Baker himself addressed contract discussions:
"Me personally, my mindset is the same each and every year. A lot of people think about the money. Some players might think, 'Oh, contract year. I got to do extra. I got to do this.' I treat every single year like a contract year," he said.
"I love this game. I've played at a high level each and every week because of the work I put in each and every week. For me, I'm an honest believer in just controlling what I can control and do my job. At the end of the day, everything else will take care of itself."
We'll see if anything ultimately comes to fruition, though it's encouraging to see the two sides in discussions.