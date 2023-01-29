Report: Kyler Murray Won't Rush Return From Injury, Could Miss First Half of Season

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray hopes to bounce back in tremendous fashion from his knee injury in Week 14 that saw his season end, tearing his ACL and meniscus on Arizona's first drive of the game.

The road to recovery is a long one for any athlete that sustains such a serious injury, yet Murray's magic is mostly predicated on his ability to maneuver behind the line of scrimmage and make defenders miss in the open field.

From earlier this month when he successfully had surgery until the moment he steps on to the field, Murray will have nothing but questions on if he'll return to form.

There's been some questions on his availability for the beginning of the season. Even before Kliff Kingsbury was fired, he admitted that the Cardinals would probably need to seek a different option at quarterback to start the year.

Yet Kingsbury is now gone, and even in the midst of a coaching hunt, potential prospects are inquiring on the status of Murray moving forward.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport touched on that and a potential timeline for Murray's return next season:

"Really one of the biggest questions for the Cardinals besides who actually is going to be their coach is when is Kyler Murray going to be ready? This topic has come up for sure during these interviews as Murray recovers from an ACL injury and a torn meniscus," Rapoport said,

"My understanding is he's going to take his time and make sure this thing is 100% right. He's young, he's got a long career - he's not going to rush. Do not be surprised if we do not see him to start the season, or maybe even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly."

