Report: Falcons Interviewing Former Cardinals HC
Former Arizona Cardinals HC Steve Wilks is reportedly interviewing for the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Wilks spent the 2024 season on the staff of the Charlotte 49ers in the collegiate ranks after spending one season as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers - whom he helped lead to a Super Bowl appearance before being fired.
Wilks' tenure in the desert was also short, as he was hired in 2018 to replace prior leader Bruce Arians. After leading Arizona to just a 3-13 record, Wilks was fired and replaced by Kliff Kingsbury.
Wilks is also interviewing for a spot with the Indianapolis Colts as their defensive coordinator.
As for Atlanta, the Falcons finished 8-9 and seem to have a promising future - though they need to clear about $12 million in cap space in order to be compliant heading into the offseason.
Arizona (16) picks right behind Atlanta (15) in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Blogging Dirty's Nick Halden offered the following on Wilks' fit in Atlanta:
"If there is one potential coordinator who is going to make fans feel better about moving forward with Raheem Morris it is Steve Wilks. Wilks has already been pointed to as a great fit for the Falcons. The veteran coach knows the division well spending time as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. It isn't a hot take to suggest he wasn't given a fair shake after turning around an awful Matt Rhule start. The Panthers would push out the veteran coach in favor of Frank Reich. A move that would play out exactly as one might expect."
Wilks has extensive experience on the defensive side of the ball and clearly still has some gas left in the tank - he did an impressive job during his stint with the Carolina Panthers after being forced into an interim head coach role, and though his time in San Francisco was cut short, helping lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl wasn't by accident.