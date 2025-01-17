Report: Former Cardinals HC Delaying Interviews
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is one of the league's hottest names as the hiring cycle for new coaches gets underway.
Kingsbury, a young and offensive-minded play-caller, is expected to have serious interest in returning to the throne of an NFL franchise for the first time since being fired by Arizona after 2022.
Those interviews will be waiting until he and the Washington Commanders are done in the postseason, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Kingsbury has decided to wait until the Commanders’ season ends to interview with any interested teams. He’s still being paid into 2026 like a head coach, by the Cardinals. So there’s no financial urgency for him to become a head coach again."- Mike Florio on Kingsbury
Florio also highlights the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints have already submitted requests to interview Kingsbury while the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to do the same.
"Kingsbury has, in the end, chosen to do what some believe the league should require all assistant coaches to do — spend their entire time and effort getting ready for the next game, without the distractions that come from preparing for interviews, lining up a tentative staff, and talking to another team about possibly becoming its next head coach," Florio continued.
"Every second spent on those tasks is one less second that can be spent on getting ready to try to advance to the next round of the postseason. The Commanders and their fans should be happy that Kingsbury has decided to spend all of his time coming up with a strategy to beat the Lions."
Massive props to Kingsbury for taking that route, as many in his position would not have done so.
Maybe still being paid by the Cardinals certainly helps, and he seems quite comfortable in Washington as their offensive coordinator, so there's no sense of true urgency to move on and find something new.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz says Kingsbury isn't rushing into any opportunities - you can read more about that here.