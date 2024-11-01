Rival Exec Makes Bold Cardinals Claim
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals approach Week 9 as clubhouse leaders in the NFC West, just as everyone suspected.
Sarcasm aside, the Cardinals' 4-4 start (2-0 in division play) has been good enough to net them the first-place standing in a three-way tie with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) are just right behind.
It's wide open as the second half of the season nears for the Cardinals, though two NFL executives are pretty high on Jonathan Gannon's chances to shock everyone and claim the NFC West title.
ESPN recently conducted their midseason report while speaking with anonymous NFL executives to gain their insight on teams throughout the league.
When it came to the Cardinals, one executive said, "Arizona could surprise people and win that thing. It's not a great division this year. San Francisco is hurt, and they will have a chance. [The Cardinals] have an identity and play tough."
Arizona certainly has an identity, and though most results haven't swayed their way since Gannon's stepped in the building, the difference between how the Cardinals play and operate under him compared to Kliff Kingsbury is night and day.
Another NFL personnel member told ESPN, "Kyler [Murray] is just really hard to play against, and James Conner might be the most underrated player in the league. If their offensive line holds up, they can score on people."
The Cardinals welcomed back Jonah Williams to practice after the starting right tackle suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and has been out since.
Conner has steadily been Arizona's most valuable player dating back to last season while Murray has looked refreshed with Gannon at the helm - especially after last week's 300-yard performance.
Things appear to be trending in the right direction for Arizona - though Kyler Murray isn't looking to get complacent.
“For me it’s more so sticking to the process and not getting complacent. I think it has been a long time (since) winning consecutive (games)," said Murray.
"'I'm not talking about two games, I'm talking like eight, 10 in a row. Those teams that I've been a part of that didn't feel themselves, didn't get complacent, understood what the real goal was and did a great job of holding each other accountable through those times that's something that we're building, so I think that's the message.”
Are the Cardinals gearing up for a potential playoff run?
They're set to gain Williams and first-round pick Darius Robinson back soon while having the second-easiest strength of schedule the rest of the season - which features a late bye week in Week 11.