Rumor: Cowboys Hosting Cardinals on Monday Night Football
The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys are rumored to meet on Monday Night Football for Week 9 of the 2025 regular season.
This would mark Arizona's second known primetime game for 2025, as they're set to battle the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football, per reports.
The Cardinals have defeated the Cowboys in their prior three meetings, the last coming in 2023.
Arizona starting QB Kyler Murray has a career record of 9-0 at AT&T Stadium and will now look to extend that record under the bright lights of Monday night, a day they've just played on once in the last two seasons.
However, with the Cardinals improving notably under the third-year watch of GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon, perhaps league executives believe 2025 is the year Arizona will make that serious push for a postseason spot.
Known/Rumored Cardinals Schedule Thus Far
Week 1: @ New Orleans Saints
Week 2: vs Carolina Panthers
Week 3: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 4: vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 6: @ Indianapolis Colts
Week 9: @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 14: vs Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: @ Los Angeles Rams
When Does The 2025 NFL Schedule Release?
The 2025 NFL regular season schedule will be fully released on Wednesday, May 14 at 5:00 PM MST.
Who Do Cardinals Play?
The Cardinals are set to play the following opponents:
Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
Will the Cardinals Play Any International Games?
No, the Cardinals will not be playing outside of the United States in 2025.